Amber Selene Turpin

Herbed ricotta toast gets topped with cannellini beans and roasted red peppers for a colorful, tasty open-face sandwich.
Inspired by the flavors of a Reuben sandwich, kidney beans and sauerkraut top toasted rye bread in this easy, quick recipe.
This easy open-face sandwich recipe uses a jalapeño-Cheddar bagel, but a plain bagel would work just as well. Top each bagel half with black beans and fresh slaw for a satisfying bite.
This healthy toast recipe is topped with chickpeas and kale for a protein- and veggie-packed bite.
This savory goat cheese toast is topped with lentils and walnuts for a protein-rich bite.
Sure, the lemon/maple/cayenne combo may evoke the Master Cleanse detox, but they just taste great together, especially in a glass of bubbles.
Kombucha gives a nice fizz to this holiday sangria. Bonus: It's full of probiotic bacteria that may help maintain a healthy gut.
Carrot juice adds a sweet and earthy counterpoint to the smoky mezcal.
Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice.