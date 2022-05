Amber Selene Turpin

Contributing WriterSanta Cruz, CaliforniaB.A. in Community Studies, University of California, Santa CruzSustainability, Slow Food, Slow Wine, California- Active in Slow Wine movement- Travel writing focuses on local cuisineAmber Selene Turpin is a freelance food and travel writer based in the Santa Cruz Mountains of California. She is passionate about celebrating the ingredients, traditions and foods that bring us all together, around the globe. She is a regular contributor to The Mercury News, Edible magazines and the Slow Wine Guide. Her work has also appeared in Civil Eats, EatingWell magazine, and many other publications.Amber is a long-time Good Food advocate who had worn many hats. She has owned, operated and helped launch several food businesses and is equally comfortable baking and bookkeeping. She supports the Slow Food movement and is a field contributor for its offshoot, Slow Wine. She frequently writes about California cuisine but is no stranger to the delicacies offered in other countries.