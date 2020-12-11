Ally Sorrells
25 Mediterranean Diet Chicken Recipes That Are Full of Flavor
Appropriate for those following the Mediterranean diet, these healthy chicken recipes feature ingredients like lemon, feta and olive oil.
The 6 Healthiest Cheeses You Should to Be Buying
Say cheese! Here are our favorite cheeses that are healthier than you may think.
What is Ezekiel Bread, and Is It Healthy?
Cutting bread from your diet is not necessary for a healthy eating pattern, and this brand makes several 100 percent whole-grain options that could be worth a spot in your kitchen.
5 Surprising Signs You May Not Be Getting Enough Protein
These five signs will help you determine whether you're packing enough protein into your diet.
You Just Got an Air Fryer—Here Are the Recipes You Should Make First
From appetizers to main dishes, here are our favorite air-fryer recipes to try with your new kitchen gadget.
18 Dreamy Christmas Breakfast Casserole Recipes
These Christmas breakfast casserole recipes are perfect for feeding a crowd. Some can even be made ahead of time, so you can enjoy the holiday without spending all of your time in the kitchen.
30-Day Weight Loss Dinner Plan
From sheet-pan dinners to cozy soups and everything in between, these delicious weight-loss dinner recipes clock in at 500 calories or less to help you lose weight the healthy way.
Are Sweet Potatoes Healthy? Here's What You Need to Know
We're giving you so many more reasons (and recipes) to enjoy sweet potatoes this fall!
18 Mocktail Recipes That'll Get You Through Dry January With Ease
Just because you're abstaining from alcohol for Dry January, it doesn't mean you have to miss out on delicious drinks all month long.
43 Easy Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Can Make Ahead for an Effortless Holiday
Cut down on Thanksgiving Day craziness and free up space in your oven by making some dishes ahead of time.
Our Favorite Way to Peel Ginger Is So Simple All You Need Is a Spoon
Ginger lovers, listen up! It's time to start peeling your ginger with a spoon.
What Is Cassava, and How Do You Use It?
Here's everything you need to know about cassava!
27 Days of Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Dinners
The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest diets you can follow, be it to lose weight or better manage blood sugar levels. If you're looking to combine its principles with another diet, like the low-carb diet, we have the recipes for you! From frittatas to fresh salmon dishes, we've got you covered with 27 days of healthy low-carb Mediterranean recipes. If you need something extra to round out any of these meals, pair them with low-carb veggies in place of typical carb-containing foods—think cauliflower rice and zucchini noodles instead of rice or pasta. An added bonus—you get an extra serving of veggies out of it!
The Best 29-Day Vegetarian Diet Plan
Incorporating more vegetarian meals into your weekly routine is a great way to boost your health. Eating more plant-based foods and less meat has been shown to reduce your risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes and even certain types of cancer. Plus, going meatless has environmental benefits. Whether you're already vegetarian or trying to cut down on meat, this vegetarian diet meal plan makes it easy with mouthwatering meatless recipes all month long.Watch Video
A Month of Gluten-Free Vegan Lunch Ideas for Work
Simultaneously following a gluten-free and vegan diet has never been easier with this month of delicious lunch ideas for work! From our tasty Vegan Buddha Bowls to our easy Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu, here are 30 days of easy-to-make gluten-free vegan lunch recipes that are perfect for packing up for work. Translation: It's time to kick your sad desk lunch to the curb!
30-Day Heart-Healthy Dinner Plan
 Looking to kick off the New Year on the right foot? This heart-healthy dinner plan delivers a month of delicious recipes to help you start your year on a good note. Filled with wholesome ingredients that are known to help boost heart health—like nutrient-packed veggies, fiber-rich whole grains, healthy fats, lean protein and plenty of plant-based protein options—these dinners make eating for a healthy heart simple. And with recipes like our Skillet Chicken Potpie and Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup, the whole family will be on board, too!
31-Day Veganuary Dinner Plan for Beginners
Following a vegan diet, or even just incorporating more plant-based foods into your routine here and there can have significant benefits for both you and the planet, which is why going vegan for the month of January—or should we say, Veganuary—is a fantastic way to kick-start a healthy year. Eating more plant-based foods and fewer animal products helps decrease the risk of developing chronic diseases (like diabetes and heart disease), makes losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight easier and also benefits the planet by decreasing the production of greenhouse gasses. What's more is that it's a delicious and healthy approach to eating! Whether you're trying out the vegan diet for the first time or already follow some of the principles, these 31 days of easy, cozy vegan dinner recipes will get you through the month with ease.  
Our Favorite Recipes to Make With a Can of Black Beans
If you're trying to clean out your pantry or are simply craving black beans, we've got 10 delicious recipes for you to choose from! From Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili to a Mexican-inspired Skillet Quinoa, these flavor-packed black bean recipes pack a punch of protein for a satisfying meal everyone will love.
You Just Got a Dutch Oven—Here Are Our Favorite Recipes You Should Make First
Whether you're simmering meat or cooking your favorite pasta sauce, a Dutch oven is one of the best kitchen appliances to have on hand. It's sturdy, easy to use and produces wonderful results every single time. And if you were just gifted one and need some ideas, here are 15 of our favorite Dutch oven recipes you'll be making on repeat.
You Just Got a Vitamix—Here Are the Recipes You Should Make First
A Vitamix is one of our favorite kitchen appliances with it's versatile functions that are easy to use. If you just got your first Vitamix, you're in luck! Here are 19 of our best blender recipes—including smoothies, soups, muffins and lattes—to help you put your newest kitchen appliance to good use.
You Just Got a Food Processor—Here Are the Recipes You Should Make First
From homemade nut butters to easy dips, a food processor can create creamy goodness in just minutes. And if you're wanting to use if for more than just accompaniments, we've got you covered with recipes for everything from curry to chocolate pudding. Put your newest kitchen gadget to good use with these easy, tasty food-processor recipes.
Easy One-Pot Chicken Recipes That Are Perfect for Weeknights
Running around after work to hit the gym, pick up the kiddos or run errands can make it hard to get dinner on the table every night. Luckily, we have these one-pot chicken recipes that are perfect for weeknights. Filled with wholesome and tasty ingredients, the whole family will love these easy-to-make meals that are just as easy to clean up. Talk about a weeknight dinner win!
