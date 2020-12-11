Ally Sorrells

Following a vegan diet, or even just incorporating more plant-based foods into your routine here and there can have significant benefits for both you and the planet, which is why going vegan for the month of January—or should we say, Veganuary—is a fantastic way to kick-start a healthy year. Eating more plant-based foods and fewer animal products helps decrease the risk of developing chronic diseases (like diabetes and heart disease), makes losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight easier and also benefits the planet by decreasing the production of greenhouse gasses. What's more is that it's a delicious and healthy approach to eating! Whether you're trying out the vegan diet for the first time or already follow some of the principles, these 31 days of easy, cozy vegan dinner recipes will get you through the month with ease.