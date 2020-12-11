Ally Sorrells

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest diets you can follow, be it to lose weight or better manage blood sugar levels. If you're looking to combine its principles with another diet, like the low-carb diet, we have the recipes for you! From frittatas to fresh salmon dishes, we've got you covered with 27 days of healthy low-carb Mediterranean recipes. If you need something extra to round out any of these meals, pair them with low-carb veggies in place of typical carb-containing foods—think cauliflower rice and zucchini noodles instead of rice or pasta. An added bonus—you get an extra serving of veggies out of it!
Incorporating more vegetarian meals into your weekly routine is a great way to boost your health. Eating more plant-based foods and less meat has been shown to reduce your risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes and even certain types of cancer. Plus, going meatless has environmental benefits. Whether you're already vegetarian or trying to cut down on meat, this vegetarian diet meal plan makes it easy with mouthwatering meatless recipes all month long.
Simultaneously following a gluten-free and vegan diet has never been easier with this month of delicious lunch ideas for work! From our tasty Vegan Buddha Bowls to our easy Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu, here are 30 days of easy-to-make gluten-free vegan lunch recipes that are perfect for packing up for work. Translation: It's time to kick your sad desk lunch to the curb!
Looking to kick off the New Year on the right foot? This heart-healthy dinner plan delivers a month of delicious recipes to help you start your year on a good note. Filled with wholesome ingredients that are known to help boost heart health—like nutrient-packed veggies, fiber-rich whole grains, healthy fats, lean protein and plenty of plant-based protein options—these dinners make eating for a healthy heart simple. And with recipes like our Skillet Chicken Potpie and Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup, the whole family will be on board, too!
Following a vegan diet, or even just incorporating more plant-based foods into your routine here and there can have significant benefits for both you and the planet, which is why going vegan for the month of January—or should we say, Veganuary—is a fantastic way to kick-start a healthy year. Eating more plant-based foods and fewer animal products helps decrease the risk of developing chronic diseases (like diabetes and heart disease), makes losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight easier and also benefits the planet by decreasing the production of greenhouse gasses. What's more is that it's a delicious and healthy approach to eating! Whether you're trying out the vegan diet for the first time or already follow some of the principles, these 31 days of easy, cozy vegan dinner recipes will get you through the month with ease.
If you're trying to clean out your pantry or are simply craving black beans, we've got 10 delicious recipes for you to choose from! From Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili to a Mexican-inspired Skillet Quinoa, these flavor-packed black bean recipes pack a punch of protein for a satisfying meal everyone will love.
Whether you're simmering meat or cooking your favorite pasta sauce, a Dutch oven is one of the best kitchen appliances to have on hand. It's sturdy, easy to use and produces wonderful results every single time. And if you were just gifted one and need some ideas, here are 15 of our favorite Dutch oven recipes you'll be making on repeat.
A Vitamix is one of our favorite kitchen appliances with it's versatile functions that are easy to use. If you just got your first Vitamix, you're in luck! Here are 19 of our best blender recipes—including smoothies, soups, muffins and lattes—to help you put your newest kitchen appliance to good use.
From homemade nut butters to easy dips, a food processor can create creamy goodness in just minutes. And if you're wanting to use if for more than just accompaniments, we've got you covered with recipes for everything from curry to chocolate pudding. Put your newest kitchen gadget to good use with these easy, tasty food-processor recipes.
Running around after work to hit the gym, pick up the kiddos or run errands can make it hard to get dinner on the table every night. Luckily, we have these one-pot chicken recipes that are perfect for weeknights. Filled with wholesome and tasty ingredients, the whole family will love these easy-to-make meals that are just as easy to clean up. Talk about a weeknight dinner win!