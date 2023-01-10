Allison Torres Burtka

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: West Bloomfield, Michigan



Education: B.A. in English, University of Michigan



Expertise: Health, wellness, fitness

- 20 years' experience as a writer and editor

- Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and Asian American Journalists Association



Experience



Allison Torres Burtka is a freelance writer and editor based in metro Detroit. She writes about health and wellness, sports, the outdoors, sustainability and other topics, often focusing on issues of equity and access for underrepresented people. Her writing has appeared in The Guardian, Outside, Well+Good, espnW, Runner's World, Women's Running, Insider and other national and local Detroit-area publications.



Allison also writes for university institutes and edits books for a university press. She is co-lead of the Running Industry Diversity Coalition's media subgroup.