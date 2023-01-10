Allison Torres Burtka

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: West Bloomfield, Michigan

Education: B.A. in English, University of Michigan

Expertise: Health, wellness, fitness
- 20 years' experience as a writer and editor
- Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and Asian American Journalists Association

Experience

Allison Torres Burtka is a freelance writer and editor based in metro Detroit. She writes about health and wellness, sports, the outdoors, sustainability and other topics, often focusing on issues of equity and access for underrepresented people. Her writing has appeared in The Guardian, Outside, Well+Good, espnW, Runner's World, Women's Running, Insider and other national and local Detroit-area publications.

Allison also writes for university institutes and edits books for a university press. She is co-lead of the Running Industry Diversity Coalition's media subgroup.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com