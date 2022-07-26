Alice Medrich

These melt-in-your-mouth polvorones (Mexican wedding cookies) get a chocolate makeover by replacing all the nuts in the traditional version with ground chocolate. Addictive just as they are, you can also grate a little cinnamon stick over them before serving.
Whole-grain teff flour (made from a tiny ancient grain) has a nuance of cocoa flavor to start with, making it a natural choice for brownies. These gluten-free brownies are moist and satisfying, intensely chocolaty and have a tender texture.
Soufflés are easier to make than anyone thinks and you can do everything--except bake them--up to three days in advance. These chocolate soufflés are impossibly light, but wildly flavorful. The batter contains a small amount of rice flour, which is more delicate than wheat flour and won't dull the chocolate flavor. Guests should be ready so that you can serve the soufflés directly from the oven.