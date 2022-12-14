Alexandra Shytsman

a recipe photo of the Roasted Sweet Potato & Arugula Salad with Pomegranate & Walnuts served on a plate
From peppery arugula to sweet pomegranate arils, this salad has the perfect balance of flavors. If using a fresh pomegranate, slice it into wedges and submerge in a large bowl of water. Then, gently pry the arils off with your fingers.
This crunchy coleslaw uses a colorful mix of broccoli and green cabbage. The creamy dressing uses tahini as the base—for the mildest, least bitter tahini, look for one that's light beige instead of caramel colored. Dried cranberries add a pop of sweetness to balance.
Classic Italian panzanella is a summery salad of bread, tomatoes and onions. Here, the dish gets the fall treatment with roasted acorn squash and tart apple instead. Be sure to toss the salad while the squash is still warm. Delicata or honeynut squash would work just as well in place of the acorn squash.
a recipe photo of the Massaged Cabbage and Kale Salad with Grapefruit Blood Oranges and Candied Pistachios
Massaging hardy cruciferous vegetables like cabbage and kale softens them, brings out their juiciness and makes it way easier to eat them raw. Squeeze the vegetables as powerfully as you can for the best results. This colorful salad is perfect for the winter holidays.