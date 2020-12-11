Alexandra Caspero Lenz, M.A., RD

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Education: B.S. in dietetics with a minor in public health from James Madison University; Master's in exercise science at the University of the Pacific; dietetic internship program at Utah State University

Expertise: Plant-based nutrition, pediatric nutrition, prenatal nutrition, culinary nutrition

- Co-author of Joyful Eating, Nourished Life
- Recipe contributor to the New York Times bestselling book Fiber Fueled
- Founder of the Delish Knowledge website

Experience

Alexandra Caspero Lenz, M.A., RD, RYT, is a registered dietitian, author and plant-based chef with 15 years of experience. She is co-author of the bestselling book The Plant-Based Baby & Toddler and author of Fresh Italian Cooking for the New Generation.

As a nationally recognized dietitian, Alexandra has been featured in Women's Health, Forbes, Shape, Men's Health, Today, Fox News, Glamour, Vogue and several other national publications.

Her award-winning website, Delish Knowledge, is home to thousands of vegetarian and vegan recipes inspired by her Italian roots.

Alexandra is co-owner of The Learning Center by Plant-Based Juniors, an evidence-based platform on prenatal and pediatric nutrition for health care professionals, and is part owner of Rootberry, a St. Louis plant-based food company.

She is passionate about teaching healthy, evidence-based nutrition that focuses on both human and planetary health. She is an on-air nutrition and culinary expert for several St. Louis morning shows, including Great Day St. Louis and Show Me St. Louis. She has spoken at several local, regional and national conferences, including Today's Dietitian and Food and Nutrition Conference & Expo.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
