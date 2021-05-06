Alanna Lipson

The addition of flour and baking powder gives more leavening power to the eggs, making this dish a bit more tender and fluffier than a quiche.
The pleasantly sweet-and-sour pomegranate molasses in the tangy vinaigrette here is made by reducing pomegranate juice into a syrup. Look for it at well-stocked grocery stores and Middle Eastern markets.
It's worth using that special bottle of olive oil and seeking out Parmigiano-Reggiano, which is bolder than basic Parm, for this simple salad. Use a mandoline to shave the veggies if you have one.
Leave the jug at home—this homemade lemonade concentrate is easier to tote, plus gives you the option to make drinks to order at your picnic. Bring sparkling and still water along with gin and vodka for a bar in your basket.
One taste of these blondies and you'll see why using rye flour (yes, the same flour in rye bread) makes sense--the earthy grain dovetails well with the bittersweet chocolate chunks.