Adante Hart, M.P.H., RDN, LDN

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Durham, North Carolina



Education: B.S. in Molecular and Cell Biology, Johns Hopkins University

M.P.H in Nutrition, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill



Expertise: Food, nutrition, public health, food systems, culinary nutrition, healthy cooking, agriculture, food sovereignty, diversity, equity, inclusion



- Outreach dietitian for Oldways Preservation Trust

- Team member of Tall Grass Food Box, a community-supported agriculture business that supports and encourages the sustainability of Black farmers in local food systems



Experience



Adante Hart is a registered dietitian, nutrition educator, speaker and enthusiast of all things food, culture and health. He strives to advance food sovereignty and increase community and individual agency over well-being and quality of life.



Drawing from a wealth of experience working in and around food, from academia to agriculture, farming, health care, restaurants and nonprofits, Adante presents on topics that reside at the intersection of nutrition, accessibility, foodways and health. He currently resides in Durham, North Carolina, and enjoys all things food, as well as technology, gaming and media production.