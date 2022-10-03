Adam Meyer is a health writer, certified holistic nutritionist, and 100% plant-based athlete. In addition to EatingWell, his work has been featured on The Beet, Verywell Fit, The Healthy, Livestrong, Alive, Best Life, and others. He graduated from Nutraphoria School of Holistic Nutrition in 2019 and has since founded Pillars Nutrition. Adam lives in British Columbia, Canada, with his wife, two kids, and Australian Shepherd. That's where you can find him running mountain trails, working out in his home gym, or writing in a coffee shop.