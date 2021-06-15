Adam Dolge

Adam Dolge is EatingWell's Lead Recipe Developer. Prior to joining the EatingWell team, Adam worked for the Meredith Food Studio in Birmingham, Alabama and tested and developed recipes for brands including Cooking Light, Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People and Health. Adam graduated with honors from the Culinary Institute of America in 2016. Prior to culinary school, Adam split his time cooking in restaurants and writing. He is an award-winning reporter and wrote for newspapers, magazines, trade publications and online sites throughout the northeast and Washington, D.C. area, receiving recognition from the New York Press Association and the New Hampshire Press Association. Adam and his wife have two daughters, aspire to homestead and love exploring nature. In his spare time (really, there's no such thing these days), he loves playing and listening to music.

Grilled Sausage, Peppers & Onions with Herb Vinaigrette
Rating: Unrated
New!
Adding a bright parsley-tarragon vinaigrette brings fresh flair to sausage and peppers. Serve with some crusty bread to sop it all up.
Black Pepper Steak with Sour Cherry Sauce
Rating: Unrated
New!
Celebrate the fleeting season of sour cherries with this dinner for two. Eating bright red sour cherries may help you sleep better, reduce soreness after a workout, lower blood pressure and reduce stroke risk. The tart fruits are highly perishable, so snap them up when you find them and use or freeze them right away. Serve with rice, roasted broccoli and a glass of red wine.
Marinated Charred Green Beans
Rating: Unrated
New!
Grilling green beans before tossing them in the marinade softens them up, helping them to absorb more of the flavor. Serve them as is or toss into a green salad.
Easy Grilled Turkey Burgers
Rating: Unrated
New!
A few key ingredients transform this simple burger into something truly juicy and delicious.
Grilled Clams with Corn & Pepper Relish
Rating: Unrated
New!
Cooking bivalves like clams is pretty foolproof because they tell you when they’re done—you’ll know they’re ready once they open. Discard any that stay closed.
Grilled Pork & Vegetables with Fresh Corn Polenta
Rating: Unrated
New!
Fresh-corn polenta is a summery accompaniment to the pork and vegetables here. Ancho chile powder, made from dried ground poblano peppers, adds sweet, mild heat.
Coconut Brown Rice
Rating: Unrated
New!
The secret to the maxed-out flavor of this coconut brown rice dish? Coconut in three forms—milk, oil and shredded.
Picadillo-Stuffed Empanadas
Rating: Unrated
New!
Though definitely not traditional, pizza dough is a great shortcut here, as is the bag of prechopped onions, celery and carrots. The filling is also delicious with a hunk of cornbread or spooned over steamed rice with a side of cooked greens.
How to Make an Airy Soufflé, According to Our Test Kitchen
Video
Making savory, light-as-air soufflés is way easier than you might think—seriously—with a few key ingredients and technique secrets.
Leek & Goat Cheese Spanish Tortilla
Rating: Unrated
New!
A Spanish tortilla is traditionally made by braising potatoes in lots of oil. We cut the calories and speed things up by cooking them in just a few tablespoons instead. A sprinkle of crumbled goat cheese on top adds nice tanginess.
Mixed Greens with Carrot-Ginger Dressing
Rating: Unrated
New!
This carrot-ginger dressing is based on the one served at the Japanese steakhouse chain Benihana. It holds well, so make a double batch to have on hand for salads throughout the week.
Scallops & Spring Vegetables with Olive-Caper Pan Sauce
Rating: Unrated
New!
This quick-cooking scallop dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes. Packed with vegetables, protein and a flavorful sauce, it makes a great weeknight main for two. Petite carrots are harvested before they reach full maturity, making them thin and quick cooking. Snatch some up from the farmers’ market early in the season.
Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle
Rating: Unrated
New!
This mushroom ragout is topped with dollops of ricotta, which cut through the acidity of the tomato-based sauce for a balanced flavor and creamy texture.
Pan-Seared Cod with Radish & Lentil Salad
Rating: Unrated
New!
This pan-seared cod pairs with a whole-grain mustard vinaigrette for a pop of tangy flavor that elevates this simply cooked piece of fish.
Cheese & Spinach Soufflés
Rating: Unrated
New!
Making savory, light-as-air soufflés is way easier than you might think—seriously—with a few key ingredients and technique secrets.
Beef & Sweet Potato Coconut Curry
Rating: Unrated
New!
A tender cut of beef like sirloin or rib-eye won’t get tough as it simmers away in the stew. Serve with rice noodles, if you like.
Egg Salad & Avocado Toasts with Capers
Rating: Unrated
New!
This creamy egg salad gets a briny boost of flavor from capers and nice crunch from yellow bell pepper and celery.
Chicken & Broccoli with Herb Butter Sauce
Rating: Unrated
New!
This one-pan chicken and broccoli dinner is simple, healthy and packed with flavor. After the chicken roasts, we turn the drippings into a smooth and velvety pan sauce by adding a little stock and butter.
Crispy Pea Fritter Salad
Rating: Unrated
New!
We mashed together peas, fresh mint and lemon zest with breadcrumbs to make small pan-fried cakes perfect for topping a salad.
Lemon Chicken Piccata
Rating: Unrated
New!
This luscious, lemony sauce is an all-around winner in our book. It has a bright, briny flavor, is made from ingredients you likely have on hand, and goes with everything from chicken to tofu to scallops. Bonus: It’s lower in calories than a lot of other pan sauces.
Crispy Oven-Baked Fries
Rating: Unrated
New!
Classic french fries get their crispy exterior and pillowy soft interior thanks to a dunk or two in hot oil. The trick for achieving the same craveable results minus the deep fryer is to boil cut-up potatoes in salted, acidulated water prior to putting them into the oven. Yes, it’s an extra step, but it’s worth it. The salt helps extract excess moisture from the potatoes while the vinegar strengthens the exterior and helps the fries hold their shape. The result? Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
Flourless Chocolate Cake with Orange
Rating: Unrated
New!
Arielle Nir Mamiye, culinary director for the Jewish Food Society, confirmed that this cake follows guidelines for Passover and she suggested ohnuts.com as a great spot to find kosher ingredients. For a nondairy topping, try our recipe for Coconut Whipped Cream.
Crispy Smoked Tofu & Coleslaw Wraps
Rating: Unrated
New!
Tossing the smoked tofu in cornstarch then pan-frying makes it super-crispy. Drizzle with hot honey or your favorite hot sauce to spice it up a little.
Spinach & Artichoke Chicken
Rating: Unrated
New!
Inspired by artichoke dip, we made a creamy cheese topping to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.
Honey-Lime Chicken Tenders with Rhubarb Salsa
Rating: Unrated
New!
These chicken tenders are finished with a honey-and-lime glaze, a perfect foil for the chunky raw rhubarb, bell pepper and onion salsa.
