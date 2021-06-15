Adam Dolge is EatingWell's Lead Recipe Developer. Prior to joining the EatingWell team, Adam worked for the Meredith Food Studio in Birmingham, Alabama and tested and developed recipes for brands including Cooking Light, Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People and Health. Adam graduated with honors from the Culinary Institute of America in 2016. Prior to culinary school, Adam split his time cooking in restaurants and writing. He is an award-winning reporter and wrote for newspapers, magazines, trade publications and online sites throughout the northeast and Washington, D.C. area, receiving recognition from the New York Press Association and the New Hampshire Press Association. Adam and his wife have two daughters, aspire to homestead and love exploring nature. In his spare time (really, there's no such thing these days), he loves playing and listening to music.