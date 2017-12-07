Is The Raw Diet Healthy? Here's What the Science Says

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We looked at the research and spoke with a registered dietitian about whether the raw food diet lives up to the hype.

The raw food diet movement took hold in the mid-1970s with the publication of Survival into the 21st Century, a book that purported the diet could resolve physical ailments and extend lifespan. Its unlikely author: Viktoras Kulvinskas, a former computer consultant for MIT. Decades later, the diet still thrives.

High-profile devotees, such as actors Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson and Chicago chef Charlie Trotter, shun animal products and heat-processed grains; they eat nuts, seeds, sprouted grains, fruits and vegetables—ones that haven't been heated past 118°F.

The theory is that consuming uncooked foods boosts energy, aids in weight loss and prevents disease. Heat-processing destroys digestion-aiding enzymes and creates tissue-damaging toxins—two reasons why raw foods are healthier, say the raw food diet's advocates.

What the Science Says About the Raw Food Diet

Supporting evidence for the "enzyme hypothesis" and reduced toxin loads are lacking, but limited studies do suggest some health benefits—and risks. A study in the Journal of Nutrition found that raw-foodists were far less likely than the general population to register high levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol. On the flip side, 38% of the study's 201 subjects were deficient in vitamin B12, a nutrient that's also important for heart health.

Another study in Archives of Internal Medicine reported that raw-foods-diet followers had significantly lower body-mass indices (a measure of body fat) than people consuming a typical American diet. That said, they also had lower bone densities, a risk factor for osteoporosis.

What Experts Say About the Raw Food Diet

"There's no doubt that plant-based diets have been linked with a lower risk of obesity and other chronic diseases, but because the raw-foods diet is so restrictive, its followers are at risk for deficiencies of vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids if they don't take supplements," says Andrea N. Giancoli, M.P.H., R.D., a spokesperson for the American Dietetic Association in Los Angeles. "And the diet isn't based on science: cooking destroys some nutrients, but it makes others (like the lycopene in tomatoes) more absorbable."

The Bottom Line