Carbohydrate Servings Calculator
Convert carb content to carb servings.
Use the ranges given below to convert a food's carbohydrate content to its equivalent in Carbohydrate Servings.
0-5 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 0 Carbohydrate Servings
6-10 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 1/2 Carbohydrate Servings
11-20 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 1 Carbohydrate Servings
21-25 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 1 1/2 Carbohydrate Servings
26-35 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 2 Carbohydrate Servings
36-40 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 2 1/2 Carbohydrate Servings
41-50 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 3 Carbohydrate Servings
51-55 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 3 1/2 Carbohydrate Servings
56-65 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 4 Carbohydrate Servings
NOTE: If a food contains 5 or more grams of dietary fiber per serving, subtract half of that number from the Total Carbohydrate grams. For example, a 38-gram carbohydrate portion with 6 grams of fiber would count as 38-3=35 grams. This would make it equivalent to 2 Carbohydrate Servings instead of 2 1/2.