Carbohydrate Servings Calculator

Convert carb content to carb servings.
EatingWell Editors August 13, 2009
Use the ranges given below to convert a food's carbohydrate content to its equivalent in Carbohydrate Servings.

0-5 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 0 Carbohydrate Servings

6-10 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 1/2 Carbohydrate Servings

11-20 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 1 Carbohydrate Servings

21-25 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 1 1/2 Carbohydrate Servings

26-35 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 2 Carbohydrate Servings

36-40 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 2 1/2 Carbohydrate Servings

41-50 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 3 Carbohydrate Servings

51-55 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 3 1/2 Carbohydrate Servings

56-65 Grams (g) Carbohydrate = 4 Carbohydrate Servings

NOTE: If a food contains 5 or more grams of dietary fiber per serving, subtract half of that number from the Total Carbohydrate grams. For example, a 38-gram carbohydrate portion with 6 grams of fiber would count as 38-3=35 grams. This would make it equivalent to 2 Carbohydrate Servings instead of 2 1/2.

