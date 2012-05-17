Surprising Seaweed Nutrition Benefits

Find out how to eat vitamin-packed seaweed in soups and salads.

If you were to walk along the rocky beaches at the mouth of New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy at low tide, you'd very likely find people collecting seaweed by the basketful. Dulse, the purplish-brown plant they're gathering from the rocks, is a gem of the North Atlantic. Once gathered and sun-dried, it will be shipped to specialty markets all over the world.

New Brunswick's dulse (say it like "pulse") is one example of a growing infatuation with eating seaweed. This family of nutrient-packed sea vegetables has been turning up everywhere from school lunches (where savvy parents swap it for potato chips) to gourmet restaurant fare. Why all the love? Let's just say that, as foods go, seaweed is pretty super: dulse, along with being a good source of potassium and iron, boasts loads of iodine, necessary in the regulation of the thyroid gland and usually found only in seafood or iodized salt.

You can enjoy dulse in many forms. It has a salty, of-the-sea flavor and comes either in flakes or in bags of dried strips. Crumble it over soups (like our Tofu & Vegetable Stew) or salads (like our Rice Noodle & Edamame Salad). Or, if you can't resist, try it straight out of the bag. As certain basket-slinging locals of New Brunswick will tell you, that's just the way to enjoy it.