How to Choose the Healthiest Canned Fruits and Vegetables, According to a Dietitian

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

We've all probably heard the advice to eat more fruits and vegetables, as it can lead to a variety of health benefits—everything from your brain to your gut and beyond. However, sometimes, it can be easier said than done. Fresh fruits and vegetables are great, but they can get expensive. Not to mention, they don't last very long, which can lead to food waste and wasted money. But there are ways to reap the benefits without worrying as much about expiration dates, such as opting for canned foods when you can.

Canned foods may get a bad rep, but they are a super nutritious and cost-effective way to up your produce intake. Plus, they are easy to stock your pantry with, so you can always have fruits and vegetables ready to add to your meals. That said, there can be a lot of different products and options on the shelves at the grocery store. Here are some of my favorite tips on how to choose the healthiest ones.

1. Check the Ingredients

When choosing canned vegetables, I look for a product that is just the vegetable with maybe some water and a little bit of salt added. But personally, I prefer unseasoned canned vegetables so I can customize the flavors myself and keep the sodium content in check. When choosing canned fruits, I pick products that only contain the fruit packed in 100% fruit juice, rather than syrups, which can be high in added sugar. This helps me enjoy the nutrients from the produce in a way that's versatile and similar to that of fresh foods.

2. Watch the Added Sugar and Sodium

Ideally, canned fruits packed in 100% fruit juice should have little to no added sugar. Similarly, many grocers carry "no-salt-added" versions of canned vegetables, aligning their nutrition with their fresh counterparts. According to the FDA, products labeled "low-sodium" need to have at least 25% less sodium than the original product, so they can sometimes still be high in sodium. We recommend keeping side dishes like vegetables to 360 milligrams of sodium or less per serving as a general guide. Always check the label if you're unsure of the nutrition in what you're choosing.

3. Don't Forget about Fruits

Sure, canned beans and canned tomatoes are staples for many. But don't forget about canned peaches, pears, pineapples and more! You may not know that many canned fruits like peaches are picked at peak ripeness and go from field to can in a matter of hours. This means they are canripen to their full nutrition and flavor on the plant before making it to your grocery store. Aside from a quick and simple snack, add canned fruits to smoothies or over yogurt for breakfast. They can also be used in place of fresh for sweet or savory cooked dishes, like our Peach Baked Oatmeal or our Airfryer Roasted Peach Salsa. Just aim to look for products that are canned with 100% fruit juice to keep your added sugar intake in check.

4. Try Store Brands

If you're looking to save some money without sacrificing quality, store brands are the way to go. Companies that make store brand products, like Pacific Coast Producers and General Produce, focus on producing high-quality foods that are distributed across the country for a more accessible option to help people stay nourished. They have comparable nutrition to other brands and usually cost a fraction of the price.

5. Choose Foods You'll Actually Eat

While canned foods can last in your pantry for a long time (think 2 to 5 years in most cases, per the USDA), they don't last forever. And you won't benefit from their nutrition if you don't actually eat the canned fruits and vegetables you buy. There are numerous options at the grocery store, so choose the ones that you and your household will actually enjoy and look forward to eating. Healthy eating should be an enjoyable endeavor.

The Bottom Line

You don't have to stick to just fresh or frozen produce to meet your daily fruit and veggie needs, canned foods can be a great option too. A few tips, like choosing products that are lower in added sugar or sodium and opting for store brand can help you save money and eat healthier in a way that aligns with your budget and preference. For more beginner- and budget-friendly cooking content, check out Thrifty.