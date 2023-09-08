Wendy's Is Releasing Two New Pumpkin Spice Products for Fall—Here's What to Know

The arrival of fall always brings lots of new and delicious treats along with it, from Aldi's pumpkin applesauce to Starbucks' tasty Apple Crisp Macchiato. The only tricky thing is figuring out when it will be cool enough to really enjoy autumn classics, like a piping hot Pumpkin Spice Latte. After all, fall doesn't officially start until September 23, and we're already smelling cinnamon in the air.

The good news is that Wendy's may have come up with a solution to all of your warm weather–pumpkin spice problems. The chain announced this week that it will launch a fall menu of its own, including a Pumpkin Spice Frosty and a Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

Folks who already love a classic Wendy's chocolate frosty are sure to swoon over this fall version, which is flavored with pumpkin and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Though Wendy's has never taken a dive into pumpkin spice territory, they've long had a line of Frosty Cream Cold Brews, which combine smooth, rich coffee with creamy Frosty and the flavor of your choice. So if you fall in love with the pumpkin spice version, you can definitely keep the party going even when fall is over—just opt for one of the chocolate, vanilla and caramel flavors available year-round.

These pumpkin spice beverages will be available at locations nationwide for a fall cool-down beginning September 12. But folks who tend to order delivery may want to wait a day to try the new Frosty. On September 13, Uber One members who buy a Pumpkin Spice Frosty will get a second Frosty and a medium fry for free—making it a really fun post-work or school treat you can get at a discount.

Like many fast-food fall fare, these pumpkin pie–inspired items should be enjoyed as an occasional treat rather than an everyday coffee option. Of course, there can always be room for sweets and favorite drive-thru delicacies in a healthy eating pattern, but 16-ounce Frosty Cream Cold Brews can contain between 36 and 38 grams of sugar, which exceeds the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommendations of keeping added sugar intake lower than 24 to 36 grams per day, depending on caloric intake. Folks who have heart conditions or diabetes may want to be especially cautious about their added sugar intake—if that sounds like the case for you, consider opting for a small size or splitting a larger one with a friend.

Whether you end up getting your best beverage of the fall at Dunkin', Starbucks or Wendy's, hopefully every precious sip is full of the warm and cozy spices we think of when autumn comes to mind.