Dolly Parton Just Shared Her Favorite Vintage Dessert Recipes, Including a 5-Ingredient Pie

Our daily Pinterest scroll has just been upgraded: Dolly Parton launched her own profile last week, and her pins are giving us exactly what we need.

We're especially loving the country singer's "Baking with Dolly" board, which features some of Parton's recipes for sweet and flavorful baked goods.

"Baking for me is like singing sweet harmonies," Parton wrote in the description of the Pinterest board. "On this board, I'm sharing my collection of scrumptious recipes, delectable treats and delightful creations."

From simple pies to buttery sides turned chocolatey, here are 4 of the old-fashioned dishes Parton shared that we're looking to make ASAP.

Walnut Pie

Step aside, pecan pie—Dolly's Walnut Pie looks next-level delicious. This vintage-style recipe is only 4 steps away from being topped with whipped cream and devoured or served à la mode. Walnuts are also great for your brain and gut health because the nut is packed with fiber. If you're looking for an alternative to corn syrup, our Custard Pecan Pie uses cane syrup instead for a toasty, sweet flavor.

Banana Pudding

Parton's recipe for Banana Pudding only takes 35 minutes to make, so it's a nice, light treat for any night of the week. It's easy to reduce the sugar in this recipe by using less granulated sugar and choosing a low-sugar option for the vanilla wafer cookies. You can easily make this banana pudding recipe ahead of time and immediately serve it after dinner. It reminds us of our own Banana Pudding recipe, which can be made ahead and stored for up to 3 days.

Biscuits with Chocolate Gravy

We're fans of innovative biscuits, like Cauliflower Cheddar Bay Biscuits and Vegan Biscuits. But there's nothing like classic, buttery, homemade biscuits, and Dolly's Biscuits are sure to be added to your holiday dinner spread. Six ingredients make 24 biscuits in this recipe, and to level them up for dessert, you just need 5 ingredients for the Chocolate Gravy. We would say they're as easy as pie, but there's a pie with an even easier ingredient list.

Peanut Butter Pie

When we said there was going to be a 5-ingredient pie in the lineup, this is it. All you need to recreate Parton's Peanut Butter Pie at home is peanut butter, powdered sugar, cream cheese, Cool Whip and pre-made graham cracker crust. We're also thinking this would be luscious with a chocolate crust, like we make in our highly-rated Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.

