What Happens to Your Gut Microbiome When You Drink Alcohol, According to a Gastroenterologist

Alcohol's effect on the body can be considered a controversial matter. While it's clear that drinking a cocktail every day can negatively affect your heart health and sleep cycle, what about the discussion surrounding beer improving your gut heath? And what if you're just enjoying an occasional night out? With Sober October coming up, it may be time to rethink any alcoholic drink, according to this gut doctor.

"People always wanna know, 'Dr. B, what does alcohol do to my gut microbiome?'" Gastroenterologist and cookbook author Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, M.D. said in a recent Instagram video. "Well, it's very clear that heavy alcohol consumption is bad for our gut. The question is, what if you're just having one night with, you know, at least a moderate amount of alcohol?"

Bulsiewicz breaks down the science on how a night of drinking can impact the gut. Read on to learn more—as well as appropriate ways to include alcohol in a healthy eating pattern.

"They did a study on this and what they found, which was fascinating, is that within 30 minutes of drinking alcohol, you will already see it make an impact on your gut microbiome," Bulsiewicz explained, referencing this 2014 study published by the National Library of Medicine. "And the reason why we know this is because bacterial endotoxin levels—this is a toxin that can cause inflammation—actually start to rise within 30 minutes of people consuming the alcohol."

Alcohol causing inflammation in the body isn't shocking news—trust me, I know it first hand—but what is surprising is its direct impact on the gut. A 2021 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences also supports these findings. This study shows that regular alcohol consumption can change your microbiome composition, which connects to digestive issues like irregular bowel movements and diarrhea.

"Bottom line, I just don't buy that alcohol is actually better for you," Bulsiewicz said at the end of his video. "I think we're better off without it, but it is fun."

Don't be discouraged: an occasional drink can be included in a healthy eating pattern. Bulsiewicz even admits in his Instagram video caption that he'll "still have a beer or glass of wine if out with friends," but being mindful is key. Any drink can be enjoyed in a healthy diet when sipped in moderation. For more information on how alcohol can impact your gut health, check out this article on the ways regular consumption can negatively impact your bowel movements.

