The #1 Weight-Loss Mistake, According to a Dietitian—Plus How to Fix It

You've got goals. You may want to feel better, get stronger or improve your overall health. Sometimes that means eating more nourishing foods. Sometimes it means moving your body more regularly in ways you enjoy. Other times it's about getting more sleep or finding ways to relax. Maybe it also means weight loss. Whatever your health goals are, it's important to celebrate all of your achievements, big and small. It's also important that the celebration fits the accomplishment. Registered dietitian Dr. Rachel Paul, Ph.D., RD shares this idea in a recent Instagram post.

Dr. Paul says that food shouldn't be used as a "treat" or reward for an accomplishment like meeting your weight loss goals. Food is fuel, providing nutrients to keep our bodies functioning at their best. But also, food should be enjoyed. No food needs to be "off limits" or placed on a reward-only basis. Any food can be enjoyed at any time. A healthy eating pattern is more about balance and variety than including (or avoiding) any one specific food.

So instead of opting for a sweet treat or food as a reward like Paul explained in the video, then what should you use as a reward? Paul recommends making it something you're excited about and that also supports your goals. Good examples include a spa day, a trip to the bookstore, a new workout outfit or a fun outing with your family.

Now that you've targeted your goals, try these ideas to keep your rewards fresh and fun:

Make a list. Just like you made goals, make a list of potential rewards you're excited about. Make it a running list and add to it once you've checked something off. That way you always have something amazing to motivate you! Enlist a friend. Ask your workout buddy, sibling or co-worker to join in helping you not only meet your goals, but with enjoying your rewards, too. Studies also point to the benefits of having a partner, so let them be your cheerleaders and include them in the celebration. Refresh your list. It's okay if you want to change up your rewards list. If your current list isn't sparking excitement, cross items off and add something new. To help you brainstorm, try to keep them geared towards supporting your goals. For example, if you goal is walking more and you achieve it, maybe treat yourself to a new pair of shoes or

Remember, food should be enjoyed and not viewed as "bad" or reserved to only be eaten as a reward or "treat." All foods can fit in a healthy eating pattern, including foods you love. The focus should be on include a variety of foods that help you meet your goals and feel your best, including the room for special occasion foods when you want them. If you're concerned about your relationship with food, enlist the help of a registered dietitian for more individualized professional guidance. A dietitian can provide the support you need to meet your health and wellness goals with a personalized, compassionate approach. And don't forget to include the rest of your healthcare team. Your doctor and other healthcare workers are there to safely manage your weight loss journey.