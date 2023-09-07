Stanley Tucci Just Shared the Most Simple 4-Ingredient Zucchini Appetizer

Summer's almost over, but the temperature feels like it keeps on rising. Luckily for us, Stanley Tucci just shared the perfect appetizer that can help beat the heat.

It's no surprise that Tucci came to the rescue here; the actor and cookbook author is all about sharing his favorite easy recipes on social media, from quick Bolognese to comforting one-pan dinners. In a recent Instagram video, he shared a cooling appetizer that not only will help you use up your garden zucchini, but it also only requires 4 ingredients—outside of pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil.

Classically known as Concia di Zucchine, this cool appetizer is loved in Italian cuisine. Here's how to make Tucci's version of the incredibly simple veggie dish.

"I'm making these little zucchini—can you see that?" Tucci said at the start of the video. He holds up the frying pan with browned sliced zucchini to the camera. "These little small zucchini, I'm frying them in a little bit of olive oil and then I'm putting them into this little vessel."

After lightly frying the zucchini in the pan, Tucci showed that he placed the slices into a ceramic bowl to let sit. The dish is typically served cold or at room temperature, so whether you want to serve your zucchini cold or cooled, it's bound to be delicious. He also seasoned the zucchini in a traditional way.

"They'll have just a little hint of garlic, and then mint and a splash of vinegar," Tucci shared. "And this is what you get in Rome very often as an appetizer."

That's all it takes to replicate this mouth watering appetizer. You can also enjoy it as a fresh side dish to accompany a main course like our One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake or Stuffed Peppers.

"They're really good, I haven't had them in a long time and it occurred to me that I hadn't, so I'm making them now," Tucci said.

For more simple zucchini recipes, take a look at these quick and easy 5-ingredient zucchini side dishes.

