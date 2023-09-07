Coconut Milk vs. Coconut Water: What's the Difference?

Coconut water and coconut milk are both coconut products, but they're different enough that you wouldn't want to accidentally use the wrong one in a recipe. (Cue flashbacks to the time I accidentally used cream of coconut instead of coconut cream to make a whipped cream layer in a dairy-free tiramisu and had to start all over!) Save yourself another trip to the grocery store by learning the main differences between these two common coconut products, from flavor and texture to nutritional content.

Where Does Coconut Milk Come From?

Coconut milk is made from the meat of mature coconuts. You can make your own at home by combining shredded coconut and warm water and straining it. At the grocery store, you'll see coconut milk in two different forms: canned and in cartons. The former is typically used in recipes like Thai curries, while cartons of coconut milk beverage are more of an alternative to cow's milk. "Canned coconut milk is usually thicker, creamier and less diluted than cartons [of coconut milk] which often contain stabilizers, more water and potentially natural flavoring," explains Olivia Roszkowski, chef-instructor of plant-based culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education. "They are usually not interchangeable when re-creating a recipe." If a recipe calls for canned coconut milk, she recommends sticking to full-fat cans (especially if you're planning on whipping it up for a nondairy whipped cream).

While it's common to drink coconut water as a standalone beverage, Roszkowski notes that coconut milk is most commonly used as an ingredient. You can use it to add a creamy flavor and body to soups and curries (sans dairy), or add it to smoothies and pancake and cake batters to replace cow's milk. "Coconut milk can be reduced down with coconut sugar to form a caramel, or blended with cashews, refined coconut oil and a sweetener for a no-churn ice cream base," Roszkowski says. "Or use it when cooking grains to make coconut rice or an extra-creamy batch of oats." You can also pop a can of coconut milk into the fridge, then scrape off the layer of cream and whip it up into coconut cream.

Is Coconut Milk Good for You?

While coconut milk has more calories and fat content than coconut water (more on that later), it also contains more iron. "Saying any one food is good for you is tricky––what matters most is that our overall diet is diverse in nutrients and the proper portions for you (not anyone else!). In that respect, coconut milk or coconut water can definitely fit," says Alyssa Pike, RD, senior manager of nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council. She adds that coconut milk is often used as a dairy replacement to make dishes creamy and that the fat content can help keep you satisfied.

Nutrition information for 1 cup of coconut milk: