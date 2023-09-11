7 Best Fruits You Should Eat for More Energy, Recommended by a Dietitian

We have all felt tired at different times of the day. While feeling low in energy is common, some factors may lead to fatigue or an energy crash—what we eat, when we eat, how much we eat, our sleep quality and more.

To fuel the body with long-lasting energy, you will need to consider the factors mentioned. Scroll down to discover our top seven picks of fruits that can give you a boost in energy.

Pictured Recipe: Ricotta Toast with Plums & Hot Honey

1. Apples

Apples are delicious, nutritious and versatile. They are high in fiber, which helps the naturally-occurring sugars digest slowly for sustained energy. One medium apple (182 g) offers 95 calories and 4 grams of fiber. If you're looking for a satisfying snack, pair some apple slices with natural peanut butter.

2. Oranges

Oranges are a vitamin C powerhouse. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), vitamin C helps strengthen your immune system and reduce oxidative stress, which helps prevent fatigue. Additionally, people with vitamin C deficiency can experience scurvy, increasing feelings of weakness and fatigue.

For those with an iron deficiency, this water-soluble vitamin enhances iron absorption, helping reduce the related symptoms, including fatigue. Eating an orange in between can give you a quick energy boost, with a medium piece (140g) containing 73 calories, 3 grams of fiber and 78% DV of vitamin C.

3. Bananas

Bananas are not a stranger when it comes to providing energy. A 2020 review published in Food Reviews International noted that two bananas could provide energy for 90 minutes. It is also an excellent source of potassium, an essential nutrient for maintaining proper body function. One medium banana provides 105 calories and 3 grams of fiber for steady energy.

4. Avocadoes

Avocados are another fiber-rich fruit that can prevent blood sugar spikes, which can lead to energy crashes. Additionally, avocados are packed with healthy fats that not only give you lots of energy but keep you satisfied. According to the USDA, 1 cup of sliced avocado contains 234 calories, 10 grams of fiber and 17 grams of unsaturated fat. For a fresh and delicious afternoon pick-me-up, try our Avocado Caprese Salad.

5. Peaches

Peaches are sweet and refreshing, perfect for a boost of energy. Per the USDA, one fruit (150 g) contains 69 calories and 2 grams of fiber. Peaches are also a great source of essential nutrients, like potassium and vitamins A and C, to help you feel your best. This flavorful Pistachio & Peach Toast is the perfect breakfast for busy mornings.

6. Plums

While plums are notable for their potential laxative effects, they are also great for an energy boost. According to the USDA, two plums (150 g) provide 69 calories and 2 grams of fiber. Want a delicious dessert that doubles as an energy boost? Just pair a slice of this easy Plum Tart with a cup of coffee.

7. Goji berries

Goji berries, also known as wolfberries, are sweet and tangy. These small berries are rich in antioxidants, helping prevent fatigue. According to the USDA, five tablespoons (28 grams) of dried goji berries offer 98 calories, 4 grams of protein and almost 4 grams of fiber, making them a perfect fruit for long-lasting energy.Toss them into your next batch of trail mix for an easy snack to pack to work.

One potential drawback of these berries is their interaction with certain medications, such as warfarin, per a 2022 review in Antioxidants. Consult your primary healthcare provider first to get the green light.

The Bottom line

While all foods provide energy to the body, their nutritional composition varies greatly. When looking for sustained energy levels, fruits high in fiber and antioxidants, such as bananas, apples, plums and goji berries, are the perfect choice.

Additionally, eating regularly and incorporating balanced meals provides your body with continuous, long-lasting energy.