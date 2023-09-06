The Surprising Activity That Can Help Improve Your Gut Health, According to a Gastroenterologist

“Super simple, free for all and incredibly powerful.”

Published on September 6, 2023
a photo of a woman practicing deep breathing
Photo: Getty Images

While your diet is important for managing and improving your gut health, there's other factors that can come into play. Your gut health can impact your body, from affecting your sleep cycle to poor gut health potentially increasing anxiety and depression risk. And on the flipside, there's activities that can have a positive impact on your gut and healthy digestion, according to a doctor.

"You can breathe to improve your gut," gastroenterologist and author of The Fiber Fueled Cookbook Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, M.D. said in a recent Instagram video.

In this new Instagram reel, Bulsiewicz goes on to explain how slow deep breathing exercises can help improve your gut health. Here's what he has to say and how you can start adding this simple activity into your routine.

First, Bulsiewicz referenced this 2022 research study published by the National Library of Medicine to back his claim.

"They did a randomized controlled trial using a group of people that had constipation predominant irritable bowel syndrome," he said. "And basically what they did is deep breathing exercises for 30 minutes five days a week. And they had incredible improvements in six weeks."

Bulsiewicz explained that the study showed that slow deep breathing exercises 30 minutes a day caused "less pain, less distension, more bowel movements, less IBS symptoms, better rectal sensation and a higher heart rate variability."

Want to try out this gut-healthy deep breathing exercise for yourself? Here's the easy steps you can take to get started.

"It's slow, deep breathing," he showed in the video. "It's a 10 second loop where you do six breaths in a minute, 4 seconds in and 6 seconds out. Try this right now and tell me how you feel."

Bottom line: Taking the time for slow breathing can help support gut health and digestion. For more ways to help support healthy digestion, try these easy food swaps that your gut will thank you for.

