The #1 Snack to Buy at Target for Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian

Back in the '90s, snacking for weight loss meant stocking up on SnackWell's cookies and other products that were essentially fat-free, sugar-free—and joy-free. Even though fashion from that era may be having a *moment* right now, thankfully, that old diet mentality has passed. (Whew!) And there are so many snack options today that can help you reach your weight-loss goals and also feel satisfied between meals.

OK, some quick basics: You need to fuel your tank if you want to lose weight. Deprivation does not work from a biological and psychological standpoint. That's just a scientific fact. And restricting what you eat can actually hinder your progress by making you want to eat more than your body needs later in the day because You're. Just. So. Famished. We don't want that for you.

Enter "smart snacking," which is designed to keep hunger in check, support weight loss and fill in any nutrient gaps from meals. Here are a few tips to help you choose smarter snacks, and our top pick for your next Target haul. Stock up! You're welcome.

What to Look For in a Weight-Loss-Friendly Snack

According to a 2023 study published in Nutrients, approximately 20% of the total daily calories American adults consume come from snacks. While this might seem like a big number, the researchers noted that when people planned snacks strategically to include healthier options, their diet quality improved. Here's what to look for.

Good Source of Fiber (Aim for 10% Daily Value or More per Serving)

Aim for snack options that have at least 3 grams of fiber per serving—which will help you hit 10% or more of your DV. Fiber keeps you fuller for longer, which can help limit random munching between meals and snacks. That's because foods with fiber take longer for your body to process than, say, simple carbohydrates. So you're less apt to have a sudden spike and then crash in blood sugars that can lead to fatigue and overeating.

Additionally, research published in The Journal of Nutrition found that when people with overweight or obesity consumed plenty of fiber, they saw more weight loss from their caloric-restricted diets, regardless of what other nutrients they ate.

Portion Control

Whether it's easier for you to purchase snack-size portions of nuts, bars and protein packs, or simply prepare your own, we encourage you to read labels and become familiar with what a portion size is. For instance, a serving of nuts is about 1 ounce—¼ cup or a small handful. Filling your reusable container to the brim may be twice the serving. We're not saying that your caloric needs for weight loss may not require that extra snackage. They may! It's about mindfulness. And if you're not sure where to start, consider working with a trained health care professional, like a registered dietitian.

Protein (at Least 4 grams per Serving)

Protein is a powerhouse when it comes to keeping your body (and muscles) functioning. It's literally involved in nearly every single action in your body. Thus, if you want to keep your engine running, you're going to want to add protein to your snacks. The minimum amount we recommend looking for in your snack is 4 grams, which is just over half a serving from the protein food group (one full serving is 7 grams). Since dietary fiber also aids in satiety, this duo is a great combo to consider when you select your snacks. However, you may not be able to find an option with both fiber and protein, and that's OK. If this is the case, aim for a snack with at least a full serving of protein (remember, that's 7 grams) to help tide you over until your next meal.

Live Probiotic Strains

If you enjoy snacks like cultured dairy products, kombucha, miso-based soups or tempeh (to name a few), then you're likely already including this one on your list. Probiotics have been shown to help with weight loss. In fact, a review published in Nutrients showed that subjects with overweight or obesity who consumed live probiotic strains such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium genus had the best weight-loss results. While more research needs to be done in this area, what experts do know is that probiotics may help protect your gut and affect the way food is absorbed and excreted, which is what can aid in weight loss. One study published in Lipids in Health and Disease found that probiotics could act on dietary fat digestion—meaning that eating them may lower the amount of fat that your body absorbs. Whatever the case may be, you're going to want to consider adding a probiotic-containing snack into your regular routine.

The Best Snack to Reach Your Weight-Loss Goals

OK, OK, enough preamble, here it is: the snack to reach for. It's cottage cheese. It has arguably made the biggest comeback of the year, and for good reason. It's packed with protein (around 12 grams in a ½-cup serving) and whether you want to eat it straight out of the container, dollop it on a baked potato or put it on whole-wheat pancakes, it's a super-versatile ingredient. There's a whole case of cottage cheese brands at the market, but one of our favorites is the Good Culture brand you can pick up at Target. Specifically, their Simply Pineapple Cottage Cheesehas been our go-to.

This version has 15 grams of high-quality protein, live and active cultures (read: probiotics), and is lightly sweetened with fresh pineapple and stevia. It's a great addition to your office fridge, to satisfy a mid-morning or afternoon craving. And, contrary to the dairy myths that pop up from time to time, eating dairy can really help with weight loss. A meta-analysis published in Nutrients showed studies were in agreement: consuming dairy-based items, like cottage cheese, helps with weight loss as part of a reduced-calorie diet. Since the majority of participants were female, more research is needed in the male population, but these results are still promising. Given the high protein content of dairy foods combined with the probiotic cultures foods like yogurt, kefir and some specific brands of cottage cheese and cheese contain, it's likely these factors play a bigger role than we even imagined in aiding weight loss.

Now, while the Good Culture product checks the boxes for both protein and probiotics, it does lack dietary fiber—so if you want an A-plus in the snack game, stir a tablespoon of chia seeds into the cup. One tablespoon of chia seeds contains 3.5 grams of filling fiber.

Other Tips to Snack Smarter

Use freezer packs to keep your perishable items cool (and food safety in mind).

Pick up 1-ounce reusable containers to make your own portion-controlled nuts.

Enlist a buddy. It's likely a friend or someone at your office is trying to improve their health too. Working together may inspire new snack ideas while providing a friend to lean on when you need some extra motivation.

The Bottom Line

Snacking smart is key to achieving your weight-loss goals. Stocking your kitchen with portion-controlled options that contain protein, fiber and/or probiotics is essential. Consider adding Good Culture's Cottage Cheese to your cart on your next Target run to add to your snack arsenal. With a little planning, you'll be snacking your way to your weight-loss goals in no time.

