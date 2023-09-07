12 Underrated Things to Buy at Costco, According to Food Experts

Costco has an extremely loyal following for more than just good prices on bulk purchases. Costco's wide aisles are lined with high-quality household staples, such as extra-virgin olive oil, coffee and paper towels, but there are also some hidden gems you might be overlooking that can add a boost of flavor and ease to your mealtimes. I scoured the aisles and asked chefs, home cooks, dietitians and fellow parents for their favorite underrated Costco items, and here's what I found.

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto

Made from basil, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, garlic and olive oil, pesto is an ingredient I always like to have on hand for a hit of flavor from fresh herbs and sharp cheese. It's hard to imagine a more versatile sauce—you can use it as a spread on sandwiches, stirred into soup, tossed with pasta or potatoes, or as the base for pizza. Since you only need a little to impart a lot of flavor, this container from Costco goes a long way. I often transfer the pesto to freezer trays so I can just grab a tablespoon at a time to have pesto at the ready year-round.

Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Real maple syrup (i.e., sap that has been extracted from the maple tree and boiled down to golden sweetness) is a completely different product than pancake syrup, which is made from sugar and added maple flavor. Because it takes 40 gallons of maple tree sap to make 1 gallon of maple syrup, real maple syrup can be expensive, but Costco carries incredibly affordable—and delicious—maple syrup. In Vermont, where I live, Costco has maple syrup from Coombs Family Farms, but elsewhere in the country you can find excellent pure maple syrup under their Kirkland Signature house brand. Since I like to use it for salad dressings, marinades and baking just as much as I do to top waffles and pancakes, this jug is a steal for keeping high-quality maple syrup on the shelf at all times.

Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen Bowls

There used to be only one type of ramen available at most mainstream grocery stores, but now there are many options for people who like Asian-style instant noodles. At my Costco alone there are five different ramen options, but the Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen Bowls are my favorite because they only require boiling water or a microwave—no need to turn on the stove or dirty a pan. Plus, the broth on these noodles makes them rich and flavorful enough to eat plain, though I like to garnish them with a generous dollop of chili crisp.

Emmi Roth Le Gruyère

Be on the lookout for high-end imported cheeses, like Gruyère and Parmigiano Reggiano, at incredible prices at Costco. I buy both but find that I've been reaching for Gruyère, specifically the real-deal AOP Le Gruyère from Switzerland, because it's smooth, nutty and rich. I use it for grilled cheese sandwiches, as a topping for casseroles, folded into mac and cheese, or simply on a cheese plate.

Jongga Kimchi

Kimchi, the spicy fermented cabbage-and-vegetable side dish famous in Korean cuisine, is a flavorful probiotic powerhouse. The excellent Jongga kimchi at Costco is imported from Korea and contains fermented napa cabbage, daikon radish, garlic, ginger and gochugaru chili flakes. Kimchi is served as a banchan, or small side dish, in Korean cuisine, but it also makes a great topping for ramen or a fun addition to scrambled eggs or even a grilled cheese. The jar of kimchi from Costco might seem large, but I promise it'll be gone in no time.

Kasia's Potato & Cheese Pierogi

As a busy mom, I'm always looking for ingredients that make getting dinner on the table faster, and Kasia's Potato & Cheese Pierogi are a top pick. Simply heat them up in a little oil in a skillet, then serve plain or toss with sauce, such as marinara, pesto or sautéed vegetables with a little butter, and you have a quick and easy meal in less than 20 minutes.

Kerrygold Salted Butter

At EatingWell, we tend to call for unsalted butter because we like to keep sodium in check in our recipes. However, salted butter has its place in the kitchen, especially when it comes to spreading on crusty bread. Kerrygold butter is made in Ireland from milk from grass-fed cows and has a deep rich yellow hue and a creamy texture that makes it perfect for your next bread basket. It also imparts an extra-delicious flavor to baked goods—just reduce the amount of salt called for in the recipe if you use it for baking, to compensate for the salt in the butter.

Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

I'm a huge dumpling fan, and I've learned that everyone else is too! I wish I had the time to make homemade dumplings and keep them in my freezer, but it's very time-consuming to make hundreds of dumplings. That's where the Ling Ling dumplings come into play. Anytime I need a quick appetizer for a potluck, girls' night or kids' party, I pan-fry a batch of dumplings. No one needs to know that I didn't make them from scratch.

Kinder's Organic Cracked Pepper & Lemon Seasoning

As all-purpose seasonings go, there are a few well-known staples, including curry powder, chili powder and poultry seasoning. I'm adding another to the list: lemon-pepper seasoning. Good on chicken, fish, shrimp and turkey, it helps create a tasty meal in no time. Need a recipe? Try this Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken with Broccoli & Tomatoes.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray

When you're trying to make sure foods don't stick to a baking sheet, muffin tin or egg pan, there's no easier way than to use cooking spray. But not all cooking sprays are made the same. Some use not-so-good-for-you oils and contain propellants, additives or other chemicals. That's why the avocado oil spray from Chosen Foods is a must-grab on your next Costco trip. Avocado oil has a high smoke point, which makes it great for high-heat cooking, and this oil sprays evenly and coats without spewing or dribbling, solving a huge pet peeve of mine with other cooking sprays without propellant.

Greek Organic Saffron

Saffron is another ingredient where very little goes a long way, but even a tiny amount of saffron can be extremely expensive since it's so hard to grow and harvest. Since saffron is the most expensive spice in the world, this jar from Costco is an absolute must-buy for those who love its flavor, such as in this Red Lentil Soup with Saffron. Bonus: In addition to imparting a bright yellow color and slight earthy and floral flavor, saffron has some serious health benefits. Research shows that saffron is a powerful antioxidant, especially for your brain cells. It may also help improve your ability to learn, your memory and your mood.

Frozen Organic Dark Sweet Cherries

This list wouldn't be complete without hitting the frozen fruit section at Costco. Many people stock up on the mixed berries for smoothies, but I go for the dark sweet cherries. Research shows that cherries have a long list of health benefits, including boosting recovery after exercise, reducing inflammation and benefiting heart health, all thanks to their impressive levels of potassium, vitamin C and fiber. Whirl the frozen cherries up in a Black Forest Smoothie Bowl or try making this low-sugar Cherry Sorbet for a sweet, cool treat. You can even use them to make an Easy Cherry Cobbler just an hour before guests come.