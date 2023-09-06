This Is the Sweet & Salty Treat That Ina Garten Says We Need After a Long Day at Work

When Ina Garten says we're back to work and school after Labor Day, it's official. Even so, there's no reason to fret. She's already taken leave from posts like her crowd-pleasing appetizers and dinner party menus to bring us an easy sweet and salty snack.

Garten's most recent Instagram video features a flavorful assortment of almonds, cashews, pecans and walnuts all encased in a brittle-like salted caramel coating. The crunchy texture combined with the sweet, toasted nuttiness is a delicious way to enjoy the heart-healthy fats, vitamins and antioxidants that nuts have to offer.

Whether you're looking for a fun treat to make at home, an easy bite to pack for the day or a simple yet impressive gift for a loved one, Garten's Salted Caramel Nuts look like a very enjoyable snack for any occasion. Here's how you make it at home.

How to Make Ina Garten's Salted Caramel Nuts

First, mix almonds, cashews, pecans and walnuts (or just your favorite mix of nuts) together on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Lightly toast those for about 7 minutes in an oven preheated to 350°F.

In a skillet, add water and sugar. Give it a little stir until all the sugar is moistened, and let the mixture sit over heat without stirring until a beautiful golden-bronze. Garten suggests that this takes around 5 to 10 minutes.

Into that same pan, add vanilla extract, the toasted nuts and coarse salt, and stir those ingredients together until all the nuts are coated and glossy. Immediately pour the mixture back onto the parchment paper lined baking sheet and spread into one flat layer. Once they're cooled and set, Garten simply breaks the final product apart with her hands and serves.If you're in search of a mixed nuts treat without the added effort of making caramel, you can also try similar healthy recipes like our Candied Hazelnuts or Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts, which each take just 10 minutes of active time.