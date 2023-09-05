Dolly Parton Finally Confirmed the Official Recipe for Dollywood's Famous Cinnamon Bread

If you have ever been to Dollywood (Dolly Parton's family amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee) you may have experienced the joy of its many rides and attractions. And as for places to eat, the Dollywood Grist Mill is an iconic option in the park, known for their "world-famous" cinnamon bread.

Paired with buttercream icing or Dollywood's homemade apple butter, the fresh-baked cinnamon bread is loved by park-goers all year round and costs $10 for an order.

If you have been looking to recreate the magic at home but are struggling to pinpoint the perfect copycat recipe, you're in luck. With the launch of her new Pinterest profile, Dolly Parton just pinned the official recipe for Dollywood's Famous Cinnamon Bread. Here's how to make it.

Dollywood's Famous Cinnamon Bread

Just in time for fall, you can now bring the sweet flavors of Dollywood into your own kitchen. Originally shared by our friends over at Allrecipes, this is the cinnamon bread recipe that we can now say is Dolly-approved.

Ingredients

Dough:

½ cup warm water

¾ teaspoon active dry yeast

1 tablespoon plus a pinch white sugar, divided

1 ½ cups bread flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Cooking spray

Topping:

¼ cup white sugar

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

Glaze:

1 ¼ cups confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 to 5 tablespoons milk

Pinch salt

Directions

Step 1

Combine warm water, yeast and a pinch of white sugar in a small bowl and whisk. Allow the mixture to sit until foamy, about 5 to 8 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a stand mixer, whisk bread flour, remaining 1 tablespoon white sugar, salt and melted butter. Once the yeast mixture is foamy, add it to your stand mixer. Using the dough hook, knead on medium speed until the dough is smooth and stretchy, about 8 minutes.

Step 3

Transfer the dough ball to a bowl lightly greased with cooking spray. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place (about 75 to 80 degrees F) until doubled in size, about 90 minutes. Punch it down, then transfer dough to a work surface and knead a few times. Cut it in half and gently shape into two 3x6-inch loaves—be careful not to overwork the dough.

Step 4

Place the loaves on a parchment-lined baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm environment until puffy, about 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 5

Meanwhile, make the topping by whisking white sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon in a small baking dish. Whisk melted butter and corn syrup in a separate small baking dish.

Step 6

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line two 9x5-inch loaf pans with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on both sides. Cut four deep slashes across the top of each loaf (the loaves will deflate).

Step 7

Dip each loaf in the butter-corn syrup mixture, coating it completely, then coat with the cinnamon-sugar mixture, making sure the mixtures get in all the crevices.

Step 8

Place loaves in prepared loaf pans and drizzle with any remaining butter and cinnamon sugar. Bake until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Lift the bread out of the loaf pans and let cool, about 15 minutes.

Step 9

While the bread cools, make the glaze by whisking confectioners' sugar, salt, melted butter and 3 tablespoons milk in a bowl until smooth. Whisk in up to 2 more tablespoons of milk if needed to thin out the glaze.

Step 10

Drizzle the glaze on the warm loaves or serve on the side for dipping.

For more delicious desserts, check out Parton's new "Baking with Dolly" Pinterest board, where she shared some of her favorite "scrumptious recipes" for you to try next.

Up next: A Slice of Cinnamon-Maple Sweet Potato Bread Is Like a Warm Hug