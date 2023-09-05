News Over 15,000 Pounds of Smoked Sausage Recalled Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination Check your refrigerator for this product. By Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 5, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Photo: Courtesy of Brand Hillshire Brands Company just recalled around 15,876 pounds of smoked sausage, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). This is due to a possible foreign matter contamination, specifically bone fragments in the product. The 14-ounce one-rope recalled sausage product affected is the Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage Made with Pork, Turkey and Beef. The "use by" date listed on the recalled product is marked as November 11, 2023 and is printed on the front of the package as "Nov 11 23." Check the recall for specific lot codes associated with the impacted product. The recalled smoked sausages were sold at retail locations in the following states: California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. According to the FSIS, there has been one reported "oral injury" connected to this recall. While there have been no additional reports of injury or illness due to this recall, anyone experiencing relevant health concerns after consuming the Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Be sure to check your refrigerator or freezer for the affected Hillshire sausage, and if it matches the recall information, throw it away immediately or return to the place of purchase for a refund. For food safety questions, consumers are encouraged to call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Frigidaire Gas Cooktops Are Being Recalled Due to Gas Leak Risk Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit