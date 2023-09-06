Carla Hall Just Shared This High-Protein, High-Fiber Stuffed Peppers Recipe—And We Are Making It ASAP

While wearing stylish outfits and embracing her vivacious personality, Food Network star and cookbook author Carla Hall is constantly coloring her plates with enticing bites of soul food. That's right, she cooks up her fair share of tasty collard greens, mac 'n cheese and Nashville fried chicken, but this time she's lit up her already-bright Instagram with a colorful vegan stuffed peppers recipe that we're so excited to try.

These stuffed peppers are super nutritious, boasting around 15 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per serving! The protein in this recipe can help with muscle recovery and staying energized, and the fiber supports post-meal satisfaction and a healthy gut. Not to mention, a medium-sized orange bell pepper has 237 milligrams of vitamin C that, when paired with iron-rich chickpeas, can boost your body's absorption of the critical nutrient. All in all, this is a nourishing yet simple dinner idea packed with delicious veggies and ample flavor. Let's get into how you can make it at home.

How to Make Carla Hall's Vegan Stuffed Bell Peppers

First, it's worth noting that Chef Hall seasons with salt and ground black pepper as she goes. As you cook this dish, keep in mind that you can add a pinch of salt and pepper to taste in between additions of ingredients if you'd like.

In the reel, Hall starts by cutting the tops off of orange bell peppers and sets them aside for later. She also uses a small knife to remove the pith and seeds.

Then, you'll want to sauté some diced onions and carrots with a light drizzle of olive oil in a large pot. Once the onions are translucent, add diced garlic and chopped zucchini. As the zucchini begins to cook through, mix some spices and herbs, a can of diced tomatoes and one can of drained chickpeas into the pot. Let all those plant-based flavors meld together for about 5 minutes, and lastly stir in some cooked quinoa and vegan cheese.

Now that the filling is done, Hall gently spoons and packs a generous amount into each bell pepper and places them together in a tall baking dish. You can do the same and then top each bell pepper with the pepper tops you reserved earlier, lightly drizzle with more olive oil and bake for around 30 minutes until tender and delicious.

Hall mentions in the caption of the video that these stuffed peppers are, "a great make-ahead meal to prep on Sunday and bake during the week." We suggest following the example of the Tikka Masala Stuffed Peppers in our 2-Week Meal Prep Dinner Plan. Once you finish making the veggie and quinoa mixture, freeze it in an air-tight container or freezer bag until the night before you're ready to cook your stuffed peppers. Allow the filling to thaw overnight in the refrigerator, and pack it into fresh bell peppers right before baking for dinner.

You can get the full recipe for these Easy Vegan Stuffed Bell Peppers on Carla Hall's website, and you can check out similar recipes like our highly-rated Ground Turkey Stuffed Peppers or Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers for other healthy dinner options.

