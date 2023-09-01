Ina Garten's Labor Day Menu Is Golden

This menu couldn’t be more simple.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023
a photo of Ina Garten
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Whenever a holiday comes around, we're always looking to Ina Garten for the ultimate dinner menu. Valentine's Day, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, you name it: if it calls for a dinner spread, the Barefoot Contessa has got you covered, and that includes for this Labor Day weekend.

This year's Labor Day menu curated by Garten features a seafood main, fresh side, fruity dessert and a refreshing beverage. It embraces the flavors of summer right before the weather cools down.

"The summer is almost over (sigh) and I start to panic that the farm stands won't have all their gorgeous produce soon," Garten wrote in her recent Instagram caption. "I'm planning my Labor Day menu to use local ingredients before they're all gone!"

Here's every dish from Garten's menu so you can recreate the magic at home—plus some alternatives to add a personal touch.

Summer Skillet with Clams, Sausage & Corn

End summer with a bang by serving up this delicious clam skillet. Not only is it prepared with fresh seasonal ingredients like corn and tomatoes, but it's also quick to make.

"The Summer Skillet with Clams, Sausage & Corn can be prepped ahead and cooked in the 20 minutes before dinner," Garten wrote.

For a more comforting meal, whip up a clam chowder or pasta dish that will have you greeting fall with opening arms.

Heirloom Tomato and Blue Cheese Salad

Talk about the perfect side! With only 5 ingredients (alongside pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil), this Heirloom Tomato and Blue Cheese Salad will make you wish that tomato season could last forever.

"Is there anything easier?" Garten said about the salad. With only two steps and taking less than 10 minutes to make, it's definitely hard to beat.

With your leftover tomatoes, make another easy side dish this weekend like our Heirloom Tomato & Summer Vegetable Salad or our Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes for a juicy bite.

Summer Rosé Sangria

If you're looking for a last-minute big-batch cocktail, this Rosé Sangria recipe is just for you. Garten recommends making this Sangria filled with strawberries, raspberries and plums in the morning and letting it sit in the fridge until you're ready to serve come dinnertime.

Want more big-batch cocktail options as more holidays approach? Our Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy is what fall dreams are made of.

Fig & Ricotta Cake

For dessert, Garten's Fig & Ricotta Cake is the way to go, and there's a simple way to keep it cool.

"Fig & Ricotta Cake can be made early in the afternoon and served with ice cream or crème fraîche," she stated.

We love how figs are receiving a spotlight in this dessert, and it reminds us that we need to make our Fresh Fig Tart while they're in peak season.

Up next: 7 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores in September

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Just Shared a Fan-Favorite Appetizer That Only Takes Three Steps to Make
a photo of Ina Garten
The Best Way to Make a Caprese Salad, According to Ina Garten
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Impressive Make-Ahead Dinner Party Menu
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Just Shared Her 5 Most Popular Summer Recipes—Including a Watermelon Mojito That Fans Call "Perfect"
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Just Revealed Her Favorite Memorial Day Menu
a photo of Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's Menu for Her 82nd Birthday Feast Is Golden
a side by side of Ina Garten and EatingWell's Fluffy Pancakes recipe photo
Ina Garten's 5 Tips for Making Pancakes Are Life-Changing
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Just Revealed Her Mother's Day Menu, and It Includes a 5-Ingredient Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten's 6 Tips for Making Scrambled Eggs Will Level Up Your Breakfast Game
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Passover Menu, and It Includes a 3-Step Dessert
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Charred Corn & Pepper Salsa
27 Labor Day Recipes Perfect for an End-of-Summer Grill-Out
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Summer Garden Pasta That's "Surprisingly Simple"
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Serves Her Celeb Guests This Easy Berry Breakfast Cake That Fans Call "A Beautiful Slice of Breakfast Heaven"
Martha Stewart next to an array of spring produce including asparagus and radish
Martha Stewart Just Shared a Picture-Perfect Luncheon That Will Help You Use Up Your Spring Produce
chunky black bean salsa with corn & bell pepper
24 Three-Step Summer Appetizer Recipes