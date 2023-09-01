Ina Garten's Labor Day Menu Is Golden

Whenever a holiday comes around, we're always looking to Ina Garten for the ultimate dinner menu. Valentine's Day, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, you name it: if it calls for a dinner spread, the Barefoot Contessa has got you covered, and that includes for this Labor Day weekend.

This year's Labor Day menu curated by Garten features a seafood main, fresh side, fruity dessert and a refreshing beverage. It embraces the flavors of summer right before the weather cools down.

"The summer is almost over (sigh) and I start to panic that the farm stands won't have all their gorgeous produce soon," Garten wrote in her recent Instagram caption. "I'm planning my Labor Day menu to use local ingredients before they're all gone!"

Here's every dish from Garten's menu so you can recreate the magic at home—plus some alternatives to add a personal touch.

Summer Skillet with Clams, Sausage & Corn

End summer with a bang by serving up this delicious clam skillet. Not only is it prepared with fresh seasonal ingredients like corn and tomatoes, but it's also quick to make.

"The Summer Skillet with Clams, Sausage & Corn can be prepped ahead and cooked in the 20 minutes before dinner," Garten wrote.

For a more comforting meal, whip up a clam chowder or pasta dish that will have you greeting fall with opening arms.

Heirloom Tomato and Blue Cheese Salad

Talk about the perfect side! With only 5 ingredients (alongside pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil), this Heirloom Tomato and Blue Cheese Salad will make you wish that tomato season could last forever.

"Is there anything easier?" Garten said about the salad. With only two steps and taking less than 10 minutes to make, it's definitely hard to beat.

With your leftover tomatoes, make another easy side dish this weekend like our Heirloom Tomato & Summer Vegetable Salad or our Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes for a juicy bite.

Summer Rosé Sangria

If you're looking for a last-minute big-batch cocktail, this Rosé Sangria recipe is just for you. Garten recommends making this Sangria filled with strawberries, raspberries and plums in the morning and letting it sit in the fridge until you're ready to serve come dinnertime.

Want more big-batch cocktail options as more holidays approach? Our Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy is what fall dreams are made of.

Fig & Ricotta Cake

For dessert, Garten's Fig & Ricotta Cake is the way to go, and there's a simple way to keep it cool.

"Fig & Ricotta Cake can be made early in the afternoon and served with ice cream or crème fraîche," she stated.

We love how figs are receiving a spotlight in this dessert, and it reminds us that we need to make our Fresh Fig Tart while they're in peak season.

