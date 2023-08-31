Jennifer Garner Just Shared an Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast That Tastes Like Dessert

We can always count on Jennifer Garner to feed us simple, healthy recipes on her "Pretend Cooking Show" Instagram series. Whether it's mini pumpkin loaves or a childhood favorite dessert, the actor knows how to sweeten things up on our feed.

Her most recent recipe is no different. Garner shared her favorite way to use her KitchenAid Ice Shaver attachment by whipping up a 5-ingredient breakfast that could even pass as dessert. Plus, it features anti-inflammatory properties, so it's hard not to love!

"We are going to turn basic Greek yogurt, a little vanilla, a little honey from the bees, strawberries and peaches—because, you know, I love peaches—we are going to turn it into a fluffalicious, incredible cold treat," Garner said in the Instagram video.

Here's how to make Garner's Fruit & Yogurt Shaved Ice that's incredibly easy to prep ahead.

Here are the ingredients, as listed in the caption of the video:

1 individual size Greek yogurt (about 5 ounces)

1 teaspoon vanilla

Honey

Fruit of your choosing

Nut of your choosing

Mentioned above, the fruit Garner went with was both strawberries and peaches for a refreshing end-of-summer dish. However, we can definitely see all types of berries tasting absolutely delicious in this frozen treat.

Mixing together the Greek yogurt, vanilla, honey and fruit and adding it to the KitchenAid attachment container, she closes it up and puts the mixture in the freezer. This would be perfect to prepare at night and have it ready for the morning, or the opposite: combining it in the morning to freeze and having it (almost) ready to enjoy for dessert!

Once frozen, Garner uses her "very favorite thing" she's ever owned, her KitchenAid stand mixer, and secures on the KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment. Then, she turns a "basic breakfast into something so delicious." Taking her frozen mixture, she shaves it all using the attachment, making 3 to 4 servings in a bowl. Topping it off with nuts like almonds, cashews or pistachios and a drizzle of honey, this two-step dish is a fresh take on your usual yogurt bowl.

We especially love Garner's recipe because the Greek yogurt, fruits and nuts are all anti-inflammatory ingredients, so adding this dish into an inflammation-fighting eating pattern can help reduce sneaky symptoms like joint stiffness, mental fog and digestive issues.

"You will eat it all up, your kids will be thrilled," Garner raved. "Perfect for the end of summer when your kids are tired after school or want a special, special breakfast. Look at that! Yum!"

For more anti-inflammatory breakfasts that will satisfy your sweet tooth, try our Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast or our Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split for a dreamy bite.

Up next: I'm Making This Comforting High-Fiber Dinner Every Week This Fall