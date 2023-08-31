Martha Stewart Just Released a New Collection of Walking Shoes—And We're Running to Buy Them

Martha Stewart's partnership with Skechers has been a collaboration we especially love. Since her initial launch with the brand back in March, we've been anticipating the next line of comfy sneakers and shoes that Stewart had up her sleeve.

And now, the day has finally come: the second capsule from the TV personality's personalized collection with Skechers has just launched, and it features classic styles alongside seasonal must-haves. This collection highlights cozy clogs, wedge slippers and the cutest pair of winter boots. But honestly, we're most excited about the three new sneakers that have us dreaming of taking long strolls in the cool fall breeze.

Here are the brand-new walking shoe designs from Stewart's seasonal collection.

Martha Stewart x Skechers: Cordova Classic - Classic Spirit

Martha Stewart x Skechers: Cordova Classic - Classic Spirit, $80

Who said comfort can't be stylish? The Cordova Classic sneakers are the perfect balance, with suede and leather accents alongside an air-cooled memory foam interior. Plus, their flexible design makes them perfect for everyday wear. They also have an inch heel for a slight height boost. Snag these shoes in two traditional colors: white or black.

Martha Stewart x Skechers: Plateau

Martha Stewart x Skechers: Plateau (Dark Taupe), $75

Martha Stewart x Skechers: Plateau (Rose), $75

If you're looking for more height, the Plateau design is just what you're looking for. The memory foam insole includes a two-inch platform so you can "elevate your everyday style." Did we mention that they come in three different colors? Available in black, dark taupe and rose, you'll be sure to find a style that complements your personal aesthetic.

Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip-Ins: Ultra Flex 3

Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip-Ins: Ultra Flex 3, $95

Our editor-loved pair of Ultra Flex Slip-Ins just received an upgrade. Now featuring laces and three different colors for fall (black, olive and taupe), this new design still highlights its hands-free slip-in technology, so no need to adjust the tie! With its stretch fit and machine washable material, you can easily add these sneaks to your routine.

