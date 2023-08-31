The 7 Best Sale Items at Costco in September

From frozen fruit to editor-approved snacks, Costco is an endless maze of healthy, delicious picks. While there are certain staples that we can always plan on adding to our carts, each month provides fresh options with Costco's new batch of coupons and sales. To help you navigate the store efficiently, we've pulled together a list of the best seven items on sale, with deals available from August 30 to September 24. Here's what you should buy.

1. Babybel Mini Cheese Original and/or White Cheddar

$4.30 off in warehouse only

Get ready to say "Ooh la la" to some serious savings on Babybel mini cheese wheels. This month at Costco, you can stock up on these conveniently portioned and perfectly portable snacks—just in time for the start of the dreaded school lunch packing! Knowing these bite-sized wheels provide a boost of protein and calcium makes them an easy choice. But their wax wrappers up the ante by providing its own neat, mess-free package. Add them with confidence to all those lunchboxes, but don't forget the snack plates. Pair them with fruit, nuts, crackers and more.

2. Go Raw Organic Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds

$3.60 off in warehouse only

Go Raw Organic Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds are a convenient and delicious way to boost your daily nutrition and they are on stellar sale at. A single serving provides 8 grams of protein and they're also packed with a cacophony of essential vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. But why choose sprouted? The process of sprouting enhances their nutritional profile, making them easier to digest and maximizing nutrient absorption, giving you more "bang for your buck" when compared to regular pumpkin seeds. Sprinkle them over salads, yogurt or oatmeal for added crunch or eat them as is. Their satisfying texture and earthy, salty flavor make them an excellent standalone snack that will help power through your day!

3. Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed Flax Granola

$3.40 off in warehouse only

We love meal-prepping a good granola recipe, but sometimes convenience is key! Nature's Path hearty, seedy granola gets a nutritional upgrade from nutrient-dense pumpkin and flaxseeds, adding a little extra protein, fiber and omega-3s to your breakfast or snack game. For a high-protein and super-satisfying meal or snack, start with Greek yogurt or cottage cheese, add your favorite seasonal fruit and finish with a sprinkle of granola like confetti.

4. PopCorners Popped-Corn Snack

$3.50 off in warehouses and online

Swap out the chips and pump up your snacking game with this crunchy, salty snack. Perfectly popped crunchy corn snacks have all the crispy, crave-worthy flavor you love from chips with only 120 calories per serving. Plus you get a wholesome whole-grain kick in every bite. With several kid-friendly flavors like Sea Salt, Kettle Corn and White Cheddar (and a Spicy Queso for the adults), these popped corn chip substitutes make a fun snack or lunch box treat.

5. Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Sticks Minis

$4.30 off in warehouse and online

With 5 grams of protein, zero sugar and just 50 calories per stick, these beef sticks are an excellent choice for satisfying your hunger while on the move. Available in a pack of 28, the savory snack is flavored with a medley of herbs and spices. While you could eat these beef sticks on their own, we think they'd be even more delicious when paired with the Babybel mini cheese wheels and crackers for a fun, homemade snack plate.

6. Dunkin' Donuts Medium Roast Original Blend Ground Coffee

$6.00 off in warehouse and online

If a morning cup of joe is essential to your survival, you might want to stock up on this Dunkin' Donuts favorite. Made from ground Arabica beans, this no-frills original blend makes a good everyday cup of coffee. Each container will yield up to 150, 6-oz cups, which you can drink hot or turn into cold brew. Whether you pair your morning coffee with a leisurely breakfast or take it on the go, this ground coffee will keep you energized throughout the day.

7. Blue Diamond Korean BBQ Almonds

$4.50 off in warehouse and online

Snack smarter and turn up the flavor with these Korean BBQ Almonds. These almonds have a Korean-inspired flavor combination that delivers the perfect blend of smoky, sweet and spicy. With 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, they're a great option for keeping you fueled when mid-day hunger strikes. And at $13.49 for 45 ounces, now is the time to grab them!