News Frigidaire Gas Cooktops Are Being Recalled Due to Gas Leak Risk Replace your cooktop's knobs if it fits this recall. By Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 Photo: Courtesy of Brand The Consumer Product Safety Commission just announced a recall on two types of Frigidaire gas cooktops. This is due to a gas leak risk and fire hazard. The recalled cooktops are the Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4 Burner Gas Cooktops and the Frigidaire Stainless-Steel 36-inch 5 Burner Gas Cooktops. Both models have plastic control knobs that can crack or break during use, which can cause a gas leak or even a fire. The impacted products were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's and independent stores nationwide from March 2016 through April 2022 at price points of about $1,000. Before this recall, Frigidaire's parent company Electrolux had received "63 reports of the control knobs cracking or breaking, including one minor injury from a gas leak and one report of fire," according to the official report. Check your cooktop's serial number and model numbers to see if your product is affected by this recall. If so, contact Electrolux Group here if you have not already been contacted for a free set of replacement knobs. Food Lion Frozen Vegetables Recalled in 10 States for Possible Listeria Contamination