The #1 Food to Eat When You're Dehydrated, According to Dietitians

Hiking, backpacking or long-distance running in the great outdoors can be invigorating. But intense physical activity paired with scorching heat and sunshine can be hazardous for your hydration. Before you know it, you're sweating out more fluids than you're able to replenish. Dehydration happens when your body doesn't get enough water to properly fuel your cells and maintain healthy body and brain function. Aside from feeling thirsty, dizziness, dry lips and fatigue are other sneaky signs you're dehydrated.

While quenching your thirst with beverages like water does the most to restore your water balance, noshing on hydrating foods like watermelon, beans and rice can be helpful, too. And while you're drinking more water, you might consider snacking on a nutritious food that's rich in electrolytes such as potassium and sodium often seen on the labels of electrolyte drinks. "Electrolytes will make sure that your body is actually absorbing water instead of allowing it to just run right through you," says Laney Morse, RDN, LDN, CPT.

Pictured Recipe: Chile-Lime Peanuts

The #1 Food to Eat When You're Dehydrated

Our top contender for a food to help you rehydrate is salted peanuts, and while that might take you by surprise, we're here to explain why they're the best. For starters, peanuts are rich in electrolytes, important nutrients for maintaining proper hydration. They're relatively cost-effective and easy to find in stores for under $3 for a 1-pound cans. Additionally, the mildly sweet legumes are shelf-stable, filling and fueling. Not to mention, they're super easy to throw into your gym bag or backpack without having to worry about keeping them cold.

Salted Peanut Nutrition

Plus, peanuts pack loads of nutrition in one single serving. Just see for yourself. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 1-ounce of salted dry-roasted peanuts contains:

Calories: 166

Fat: 14g

Protein: 7g

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 2.3g

Sugars: 1.3g

Potassium: 180mg

Sodium: 116mg

Magnesium: 51mg

Why Salted Peanuts Are the #1 Food To Eat When You're Dehydrated

They're good sources of certain electrolytes

A small handful of peanuts (about a 1-ounce serving) provides you with sodium, potassium and magnesium at 5, 8 and 16 percent daily values, respectively. These electrolytes work to ensure you're making the most of the water you're drinking. "If you drink a bunch of water and then have a serving of salty peanuts, the electrolytes in the nuts will help your body pull the water into your cells and use it instead of just having you pee it out later," says Morse.

Morse explains that the average American gets plenty of sodium from their diet and may not be losing a ton of salt through exercise. "An elite athlete or someone who works out for multiple hours a day or spends a lot of time outside in the heat will likely lose significantly more [sodium] and will be at a much higher risk of dehydration," says Morse.

While some may worry about the sodium content of salty peanuts, it may help to know there may be less sodium per serving than you may think. Salted peanuts provide under 140 milligrams of sodium per serving, which fits the bill for a low-sodium serving per the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Plus, they are packed with potassium which can help flush excess sodium from the body, too. So they may offer just what you need to help with dehydration without leading you to overdo it on nutrients like sodium.

Peanuts are chock-full of other essential nutrients

Along with the electrolyte triad (sodium, potassium and magnesium), peanuts are notable for their fiber and protein contents, important components for post-workout recovery foods. "Peanuts are a good snack to have after a workout or if you're sweating a lot because they contain protein and healthy fats, which will provide energy that will stick with you," says Morse.

Alternative Snacks to Help with Dehydration

According to Food Allergy Research and Education, nine common food allergies exist today, and peanuts are one of them. So, if peanuts aren't safe for you to eat, here are some substitutes with similar nutrition benefits.

Salted seeds such as sunflower or pumpkin

Salted legumes such as roasted chickpeas, fava beans or peas

Other salted nuts such as almonds, cashews or pistachios

Boost the flavors of these nutrient-dense snacks with our Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts and Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas recipes to complement your post-workout rehydration routine.

The Bottom Line

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts may be at risk for dehydration during intense exercise, especially in hot temperatures. Dehydration can happen when your body loses more water through sweat than it can replenish—causing unpleasant symptoms like dizziness and fatigue. While drinking water can help restore proper hydration, foods with electrolytes such as salted peanuts can be helpful additions to your recovery. Peanuts contain sodium, potassium and magnesium, which are electrolytes that assist with drawing water into your cells for fluid balance. Not to mention, peanuts are nutritious, cost-effective and rich in healthy fats, fiber and protein—three nutrients that help sustain your energy levels for longer. You can add a twist to your peanuts with our Chile Lime Peanuts or enjoy them as they come!

To help prevent dehydration, make sure you're drinking enough water regularly, and not just right before or after physical activity. If you have sodium restrictions, it's always a good idea to speak with your medical provider about your eating habits before trying anything new.