I'm Making This Comforting High-Fiber Dinner Every Week This Fall

Since growing up in an Italian-American family, pasta is at least a weekly dinner occurrence. From one-pot creamy bakes to bright and cheesy dishes, it takes simple ingredients to whip up a meal that feels luxurious. And especially during the colder months, a comforting bowl of pasta isn't just a want, it's a need.

Last year, I tried a pasta dinner that is a classic but was brand-new to me. It started with trying out the authentic Sicilian dish at an Italian restaurant. Then, after loving it, I sought to make my own version at home.

What's the meal in question? It's Pasta alla Norma, and EatingWell came out with a recipe just a couple months ago that is everything I've been looking for. It's cozy, packed with fiber and is perfect for my family. Here's why I intend on making this dish over and over again this fall.

Get the Recipe: Pasta alla Norma

First, the recipe meets my family's dietary needs. With one member of my family having diabetes and another opting for a vegan eating pattern, this recipe is great. To make it vegan, all I do is place the ricotta cheese on the side for those who want to include an easy self-serve dollop. And it's a satisfying, nutritious meal, boasting 8 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein per serving.

Plus, even though rigatoni is a go-to shape readily available in my pantry, I originally tried the traditional eggplant-tomato-ricotta combo on top of spaghetti, and I find it to be the perfect bite. The heartiness of the baked eggplant paired with the lighter spaghetti makes for a delicious forkful that will keep me going back for more.

Although eggplant is in its prime in the summer, fall is when I love to enjoy my favorite eggplant dinner recipes. Pasta alla Norma, Eggplant Rollatini and Eggplant Meatballs are just a few examples.

Follow my lead and make Pasta alla Norma this fall. With its five-star reviews, customizable ingredients and four steps, you won't regret it!

