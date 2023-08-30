Healthy Recipes Nutrient-Focused Diets Healthy High-Fiber Recipes High-Fiber Dinner Recipes I'm Making This Comforting High-Fiber Dinner Every Week This Fall And it’s packed with protein! By Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Photo: PHOTOGRAPHER: JEN CAUSEY, FOOD STYLIST: EMILY NABORS HALL, PROP STYLIST: JOSH HOGGLE Since growing up in an Italian-American family, pasta is at least a weekly dinner occurrence. From one-pot creamy bakes to bright and cheesy dishes, it takes simple ingredients to whip up a meal that feels luxurious. And especially during the colder months, a comforting bowl of pasta isn't just a want, it's a need. Last year, I tried a pasta dinner that is a classic but was brand-new to me. It started with trying out the authentic Sicilian dish at an Italian restaurant. Then, after loving it, I sought to make my own version at home. What's the meal in question? It's Pasta alla Norma, and EatingWell came out with a recipe just a couple months ago that is everything I've been looking for. It's cozy, packed with fiber and is perfect for my family. Here's why I intend on making this dish over and over again this fall. Stanley Tucci Just Shared His Favorite Way to Use Up Leftover Risotto Get the Recipe: Pasta alla Norma First, the recipe meets my family's dietary needs. With one member of my family having diabetes and another opting for a vegan eating pattern, this recipe is great. To make it vegan, all I do is place the ricotta cheese on the side for those who want to include an easy self-serve dollop. And it's a satisfying, nutritious meal, boasting 8 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein per serving. Plus, even though rigatoni is a go-to shape readily available in my pantry, I originally tried the traditional eggplant-tomato-ricotta combo on top of spaghetti, and I find it to be the perfect bite. The heartiness of the baked eggplant paired with the lighter spaghetti makes for a delicious forkful that will keep me going back for more. Although eggplant is in its prime in the summer, fall is when I love to enjoy my favorite eggplant dinner recipes. Pasta alla Norma, Eggplant Rollatini and Eggplant Meatballs are just a few examples. Follow my lead and make Pasta alla Norma this fall. With its five-star reviews, customizable ingredients and four steps, you won't regret it! Up next: Our 20 Best New Recipes You'll Want to Make This Fall Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit