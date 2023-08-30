Chick-fil-A Just Released the Recipe for Their Discontinued Chicken Salad—Here's How to Make It

Chicken salad lovers, it’s your lucky day!

By
Danielle DeAngelis
Danielle DeAngelis

Published on August 30, 2023
a photo of a Chick-fil-a storefront
Photo: Getty Images

Chick-fil-A knows how to share the love. Since revealing their recipe for their discontinued coleslaw, the fast-food giant has since shared another recipe, this time for a fan-favorite chicken sandwich.

Back in September 2017, the restaurant removed their Chicken Salad from their menu, and ever since, fans have been wondering whether or not the salad will be returning anytime soon. But in a recent release, Chick-fil-A made it official that the former menu item will not be coming back.

"Chicken Salad was previously available on the menu at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide," the chain stated. "Even though it is no longer on the menu, we'd like to offer you a way to make it in your own kitchen. From our recipe book to yours, enjoy."

That's right: we now have the official recipe for Chick-fil-A's Chicken Salad, and we can't wait to recreate the magic at home. Here's how to make the discontinued menu item.

You only need five ingredients for this official recipe:

  • 4 Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts (original or grilled), cooled and cut into one-inch cubes
  • 2.5 oz. celery (approximately 1.5 full stalks, washed, trimmed and cut into one-inch pieces)
  • ⅓ cup of sweet pickle relish
  • ½ cup of mayonnaise
  • 2 hard-boiled eggs, cooled and peeled

While their recipe calls for Chick-fil-A chicken, any seasoned, cooked chicken breasts will work for this dish.

Start by adding the cubed chicken, celery, mayonnaise and relish into a food processor. Mix on low/medium speed for five seconds. Then, begin adding in your eggs—one at a time—and continue to mix for 10 more seconds. It should only take 10 to 15 seconds total for the salad to be chopped to a correct consistency.

Once done, you can enjoy the Chicken Salad as is or in a sandwich. You can even try to stuff some into a halved avocado for a fiber-packed main! This simple chicken salad recipe reminds us of our own 3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad due to its simple ingredients and fast prep time.

If you're looking to make more Chick-fil-A favorites at home, check out our own copycat recipes, like our Copycat Chick-fil-A Kale Salad and Copycat Chick-fil-A Fried Cauliflower Sandwich.

