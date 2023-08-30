The #1 Lunch to Help You Poop When You're Constipated, According to a Dietitian

Many people shy away from poop talk, but not us! So if you're chronically backed up, then let's try to figure it out, because you're not alone. About 16 in every 100 American adults struggle with constipation—and that number more than doubles among adults 60 and older, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Everyone's body is different, but in general, constipation is characterized by fewer than three bowel movements per week, hard and dry stool that's painful to pass and feeling like you haven't gotten all of the stool out of your system, says the NIDDK. Nutrition is one way to help. You can tailor your meals so that they have key nutrients—namely fiber and fluids—that offer constipation prevention and relief. We're going to start with lunch! Here's a meal that's super easy to prep and pack.

What to Eat for Lunch for Constipation Relief

Choose Something High in Fiber

Fiber is important for your overall well-being, including your digestive health. There are two types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance when mixed with water. It helps soften your stool so you can have a BM and also reduces your risk for cardiovascular disease. You can find plenty of fiber in oats, beans, seeds, peas and some fruits and vegetables. This softening effect makes pooping less painful when you're constipated.

Insoluble fiber, on the other hand, adds bulk to your stool that keeps things moving along in your digestive tract. For that reason, insoluble fiber is important to prevent and treat constipation. It's found in foods like vegetables, whole grains, beans, fruits and nuts. You may notice that there's an overlap in sources of each type of fiber. That's because many foods have both soluble and insoluble fiber. But as long as you eat whole foods like these, you don't need to sweat the details. You can get the fiber you need in the right amounts.

And if we can do a quick fact-check, most Americans don't get enough fiber: The Dietary Guidelines for Americans shows that a whopping 90% of women and 97% of men do not meet recommendations for daily fiber intake. Being intentional about adding more fiber to your meals may help you come closer to meeting the daily recommendations (14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories eaten, per the DGA) and, in turn, have better digestive health.

Lots of high-fiber foods are also good sources of prebiotics, food for the healthy bacteria in your gut that can help treat constipation, according to a 2019 study published in Frontiers in Medicine. Some examples of prebiotic-rich foods are bananas, barley, kiwi, oats and legumes. All of these are also great sources of fiber.

Hydrate!

Staying hydrated is another key part of managing constipation. We don't just get fluids from beverages; we can also get a lot of them through foods with a high water content.

Fruits and vegetables generally fit the bill. Just think about biting into a juicy piece of watermelon, or a perfectly ripe peach; that liquid helps hydrate you. It's often why we crave more fruits and vegetables in the summer—because your fluid needs are higher in hot, humid weather, so you naturally gravitate toward hydrating foods. (Pause to appreciate how amazing and intuitive your body is!)

Hydration is important to avoid or improve constipation because of the way it helps things moving through your bodies and because it helps fiber work better—so upping your fiber and fluid intake helps you stay regular.

The Best Lunch to Help You Poop When You're Constipated

For battling constipation, we recommend our Veggie & Hummus Sandwich. It's a no-cook meal, so it literally takes 10 minutes to put together, and it's suitable for vegan diets. Plus, it's easy to take with you to work or a picnic.

Here are the basic ingredients: whole-grain bread, hummus, avocado, mixed greens, bell peppers, cucumbers and carrots. Pretty much every one of these ingredients contains fiber, making the total fiber content around 12 grams—or 43% of the Daily Value! The veggies are also packed with water, so they'll up your fluid intake. (But sipping from your water bottle is also a good idea.) And consider adding a side of yogurt, which will deliver extra probiotics, or having some whole-grain pita chips, since this recipe is pretty low in calories.

Part of why we love this sandwich is because it's easy to customize. Not a fan of hummus? Try flavored cream cheese or add more avocado. Don't have carrots on hand? Add in any other veggies you do have—like roasted veggies. The options are really endless!

Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn

Another idea: our Chickpea Salad Sandwich. If you aren't vegan, then you may like our Loaded Cucumber and Avocado Sandwich as a similar alternative that has cheese instead of hummus, or our Green Goddess Sandwich with yogurt and lots of flavorful herbs. All of these sandwiches have similar benefits that may relieve constipation and add variety if you're tired of having the same lunch over and over again. Variety is the spice of life, after all!

Other Tips to Manage Constipation

Although nutrition is a great way to manage constipation, it's not the only way. Other suggestions for managing constipation include:

Be active. Engaging in physical activity can also help keep you regular, according to the NIDDK.

Engaging in physical activity can also help keep you regular, according to the NIDDK. Take over-the-counter laxatives as recommended by your doctor. It's always best to consult with a doctor before starting a new medication, especially if you find that you need to take the laxative longer than the directions recommend. Also, speak with your treatment team before starting a laxative if you have an eating disorder or a history of laxative abuse.

The Bottom Line

Being backed up can be super uncomfortable, and adding fiber and fluids may help. Yet, many Americans fall below the recommendations for daily fiber intake. Incorporating a veggie-and-hummus sandwich for lunch can help you meet almost half of your daily fiber needs without spending hours in the kitchen.