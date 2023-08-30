6 Best Anti-Inflammatory Drinks You Should Be Buying, According to a Dietitian

The effects of drinks on overall health tend to be totally underrated. While it is true that your dietary choices can impact chronic inflammation, and eating a diet rich in healthy fats, vegetables, fruit and fish can help combat chronic inflammation, some beverage choices can help accomplish the same goal as well. So if you don't know where to start to find these "top picks," you have come to the right place. We dug into the research to find the best drinks to include in your anti-inflammatory diet.

What to Look For When Choosing Anti-Inflammatory Drinks

If you don't know where to start when choosing your anti-inflammatory drinks, this short guide will help you navigate your best choices.

First: What to avoid. When choosing an anti-inflammatory drink, you want to skip ones high in added sugars and saturated fat, both of which can increase inflammation, according to research published in Frontiers in Immunology and the International Journal of Tryptophan Research, respectively. This can make ordering a fun latte at your favorite coffee shop a bit more challenging—but let's think of the great goal here.

Instead, opt for drinks low in added sugar and saturated fat, as well as ones that contain plant compounds that can manage chronic inflammation. Many plant compounds have been linked to anti-inflammatory benefits, and some will be highlighted in this article, so keep scrolling.

The 6 Anti-Inflammatory Drinks You Should Be Buying

These sips may benefit your health goals if you are trying to manage chronic inflammation.

Green Tea

Green tea contains an impressive compound called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which has been linked to anti-inflammatory effects by acting as an antioxidant in the body, according to 2023 research published in Molecules. Just be mindful of how much added sugar you include in your green tea drink, as excessive amounts are linked to elevated chronic inflammation.

Orange Juice

Juice gets a bad rap, but unlike sodas that are made with added sugars, 100% orange juice contains natural sugars along with a slew of important nutrients, like vitamin C and thiamin.

According to the results of a study published in the journal Advances of Nutrition, drinking 100% orange juice (without added sugars or colors) may be linked to a reduction of interleukin 6, a marker of inflammation.

Other data published in the journal Food and Nutrition Research showed that adults who drank 750 milliliters (or around 3 cups) of orange juice daily for eight weeks showed better anti-inflammatory and oxidative stress markers.

Opting for an orange juice with added turmeric may deliver even more anti-inflammatory effects. Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Defense is made with organic oranges and 500 milligrams of organic turmeric per 8-ounce serving. A compound found in turmeric, called curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties.

Pomegranate Juice

Certain components of this fruit, including a group of plant compounds called polyphenols, have potential anti-inflammatory effects. Punicalagin is one polyphenol found in pomegranate (and its juice) that has proven to have anti-inflammatory benefits, per 2022 research published in Antioxidants. And if that's not enough to convince you to enjoy this gorgeous-colored ruby red bevvie, consuming pomegranate juice has also been linked to a reduction in blood pressure.

Green Juice

Enjoying a blended drink made from watercress, spinach, kale—or really any leafy green veggie—is also amazing for helping manage chronic inflammation. Some data, such as a 2020 study published in Genes & Nutrition, shows that consuming leafy green veggies has anti-inflammatory benefits.

Watercress is one noteworthy leafy green veggie that can be an important part of an anti-inflammatory juice recipe. This aqueous veggie contains a compound called phenylethyl isothiocyanate, or PEITC, which has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects and antioxidant properties, according to 2020 research published in Molecules. Watercress can be added to almost any green juice recipe. Or, you can always use a combo of greens!

Beet Juice

Squeeze the liquid out of this humble root veggie and you've got a vibrant red juice. It's a natural source of betalains (betanin) and nitrates, making it a nutritional powerhouse. A review published in Phytotherapy Research found that betalains play a role in eliminating oxidative and nitrative stress and provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Beet juice can be made at home using a juicer, or it can be purchased as a pre-made bottled option, like Arden's Garden Beet It Better.

Milk

Despite the social media bad rap, dairy milk does not contribute to chronic inflammation, and in some cases, drinking it may have anti-inflammatory effects, according to a review of 27 trials published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition. When you are choosing your dairy drink choice, opt for one without added sugars. (Chocolate- and vanilla-flavored milks are delicious, but can be laden with the stuff.)

Other Tips to Manage Chronic Inflammation

Drink choices are one small piece of the anti-inflammatory puzzle. Here are other steps you can take to help your body combat chronic inflammation:

Include fruits and vegetables in your diet

Have plenty of nuts and seeds, particularly those rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like walnuts, chia seeds and flax seeds

Consume oily fish, such as salmon, sardines, tuna and mackerel for another rich source of omega-3 fatty acids

Ensure you are including key micronutrients in your diet, including magnesium, vitamin D, vitamin E, zinc and selenium.

Add lignans to your diet—like flaxseed and sesame seeds. They contain a type of antioxidant that has been shown to have antioxidant effects

Participate in regular movement that feels good to you

Get enough sleep

Bottom Line

Your beverage choices can help manage chronic inflammation naturally or promote inflammation, depending on what ends up in your glass (and your belly). Staying away from drinks with excessive amounts of added sugars and saturated fats and sticking to options like green tea, orange juice and green juice may help you on your quest for managing inflammation naturally. While plain water should still be your primary choice for hydration, opt for an anti-inflammatory beverage when you're craving some flavor.