4 Easy Food Swaps to Help Improve Your Gut Health, According to a Gastroenterologist

At EatingWell, we're big fans of gastroenterologist and cookbook author Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, M.D. Using his social media for good, the doctor constantly gives science-backed advice for his followers to help support their gut health and healthy digestion. This includes drinks to help you poop, the #1 nutrient to eat for weight loss and, most recently, food swaps to improve your gut health overnight.

While emphasizing that the gut may take some time to heal completely, taking "weeks or months" depending on the individual, he stated in a recent post that there are small changes you can make in your eating habits that can help improve your gut health overnight.

"The food you eat today will start a shift in your microbiome by tomorrow," Bulsiewicz wrote in the caption of the new Instagram video. "If you keep the momentum going, that shift gets stronger and stronger every day."

Want to know where to start? Here are 4 easy food swaps you can make that can help improve your gut health, according to Bulsiewicz.

1. Instead of creamer and sugar, add spices to your coffee.

Especially if you're ordering your morning beverage at a cafe, your coffee can be a major source of added sugar in your diet. Instead of a spoonful of sugar, try adding spices like turmeric or ginger for a gut-healthy flavor alternative. Side note: I love adding cinnamon to my coffee, especially during the fall. Yum!

If you can't stand your coffee black, add a couple splashes of milk or a plant-based alternative. There are benefits to adding milk to your coffee, like adding a touch of protein into your morning routine and helping reduce inflammation in your body.

2. Instead of soda, drink kombucha.

Soda may not only be causing you gastric irritation. If you're cracking open a can every day, it can negatively affect your oral health, blood sugar levels and cholesterol. Instead of this, swap out soda for kombucha, according to Bulsiewicz. Kombucha is a heart-healthy option that can be a hydrating choice. Plus, because it's a fermented beverage, it can help improve your gut microbiota.

You can buy kombucha or make it at home with our Homemade Kombucha recipe. All it takes is 5 ingredients to prepare.

3. Instead of chips, use veggies to enjoy your favorite dip.

Even a small change like using veggies instead of potato chips to enjoy your dip of choice is worth it. Bulsiewicz recommends carrots here, but we think you can't go wrong with any dippable veggie, including bell peppers, broccoli and cauliflower. Try out these tasty, highly-rated creamy dips with our vegetable suggestions, and thank us later!

4. Instead of queso, go for guac.

Yes, Bulsiewicz is recommending guacamole, and we're just as excited about it as you are. While cheesy queso is absolutely delicious, for improved gut health, the avocado-based dip is packed with fiber and can help you meet your health goals. And dare we say, it's even more delish?

Satisfying guacamole recipes like our Chipotle guacamole dupe and our Guacamole Chicken are clear winners.

