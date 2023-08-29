This Anti-Inflammatory Salad Is Perfect for the Summer-to-Fall Transition

My favorite fruit is cantaloupe. I know that's not a usual favorite, but trust me: when it's in season, it's hard to beat. Its juicy, mildly sweet flavor is peak summer, and there's nothing like enjoying fresh cantaloupe right after cutting it open.

Cantaloupe is great when its sweetness is embraced, like in a smoothie or a frozen dessert. However, my favorite way to enjoy the melon is in a savory setting. I love tossing cubed cantaloupe in salt and pepper for a snack, and including it in my lunch salad is a newer discovery that my taste buds are thankful for.

There's one EatingWell salad that stars my favorite fruit as well as some of my other favorite ingredients that I almost always have on hand. Here's my current go-to light lunch that highlights both summer and fall ingredients.

If you're in the mood for cantaloupe now, you have to try this Cantaloupe, Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad. This is why:

First, it's as delicious as it sounds with sweet summer melon, fresh fall greens, tangy cheese and nutty pistachios. Talk about the perfect bite! It's intended as a side, but I cut this recipe in half and enjoy it as a complete, one-serving lunch.

Since I make a smaller batch, this salad takes me less than 20 minutes to make, and I only need one bowl. All I have to do is whisk together the dressing and add in my pre-cut cantaloupe and arugula. Once I top my salad off with the goat cheese and pistachios, it's ready for my fork. I usually omit the basil from the salad (personal preference!), unless I have some extra to add in.

Plus, it's a nutritious midday meal. Cantaloupe and ingredients like arugula and pistachios make this an anti-inflammatory salad—thanks to their antioxidants—and I especially love that as someone who struggles with chronic inflammation. And this salad is packed with vitamins A and C, which are great for your eye health and skin health, respectively. These are both areas I have prioritized taking care of since my ocular rosacea diagnosis, so this dish is checking off all of the boxes.

Try out this salad for yourself, or enjoy cantaloupe in other salads, from our Cantaloupe and Cucumber Salad to our Cantaloupe Salad with Lime, Pepitas & Cotijas. They make tasty sides that will help you use up your seasonal fruit! And be sure to check out these anti-inflammatory, high-fiber lunch recipes.

