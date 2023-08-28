Ina Garten Just Shared a Fan-Favorite Appetizer That Only Takes Three Steps to Make

Ina Garten just proved that she's been whipping feta before it was cool.

We're loving how the Barefoot Contessa is so active on social media recently. Since sharing her make-ahead dinner party menu, we've been tuning in for Garten's next post. And late last week, Garten dished on a classic appetizer to wrap up the end of summer.

"Tomato crostini is one of my favorite appetizers," Garten wrote in the caption of her newest Instagram post. "There's something about the crisp toast with the creamy feta and sweet tomatoes."

Want to learn how to make Ina Garten's Tomato Crostini with Whipped Feta? It's actually easy, using simple ingredients and only requiring three steps. Read on to find out how to make this stunning app.

Here's the ingredients as listed on the official recipe:

6 ounces good feta, crumbled

2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

⅔ cup good olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons minced shallots (2 shallots)

2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 cloves)

2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar

2 pounds ripe heirloom or cherry tomatoes, ½-inch-diced

3 tablespoons julienned fresh basil leaves, plus extra for serving

20 to 25 (½-inch-thick) diagonal baguette slices, toasted

2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts

First, an hour before serving, prepare the tomatoes for the top of each toast. Do this by combining your shallots, garlic and vinegar together in a medium bowl. Let it sit for 5 minutes. Whisk in ⅓ cup of olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Add in your tomatoes and gently stir the mixture. Set it aside to marinate for 10 minutes. Mix in the fresh basil and season to taste.

Then, whip up the whipped feta. In a food processor, add the feta and cream cheese and pulse until combined. Once mixed, add in the lemon juice, the remaining ⅓ cup of olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon of pepper. Process until smooth.

Finally, it's time to assemble your crostinis. You'll want to spread each slice of bread with a "generous amount" of whipped feta, says Garten, and with a slotted spoon, place the tomatoes on top. After plating, add your pine nuts on top of each crostini. Sprinkle any remaining basil leaves on top for garnish, and you're ready to serve. That's all it takes to recreate one of Garten's go-to appetizers.

"The flavors and textures are so perfect and totally summer!" Garten wrote. Fans raved about the recipe in the comments, calling it "fabulous," "gorgeous" and "delicious." Jennifer Garner even wrote that she planned to make the recipe that night. We're also looking to take some of that inspiration for a future party menu.

