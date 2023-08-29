The 7 Best Anti-Inflammatory Snacks from Costco, According to a Dietitian

Whether your goal is fighting the flu today or protecting against chronic disease down the road, an anti-inflammatory diet is potent medicine. And while healthy meals are the backbone of an anti-inflammatory eating plan, certain snacks can help you score even more inflammation-busting nutrition. Sure, you can always prep your own. But when you're short on time, Costco has got you covered. This big-box chain has an impressive selection of time-saving, grab-and-go snacks that are filled with inflammation-fighting nutrients and antioxidants.

What, exactly, is inflammation, and why does it matter anyway? Basically, inflammation is your immune system's defense mechanism for healing damage from injury or illness. In the short term, that's a good thing. Over the long haul, not so much. When inflammation becomes chronic, the body's immune response goes haywire, harming the very cells it's designed to protect. Take long COVID, for example. When someone initially contracts the virus, their immune system kicks in to fight it. But, in some people, that inflammatory response lingers, continuing to harm cells and organs, according to the National Institutes of Health.

So, the more inflammation-taming nutrients you can squeeze in, the better—snacks included! In addition to stocking my kitchen with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, I like to load up on these grab-and-go gems from Costco. They're quick, convenient and packed with nutrients proven to extinguish inflammation.

Baked Apple Chips

Got allergies? Then you've probably got inflammation. Here's why: Every time allergens invade your body, your immune system mounts a vigorous defense, releasing an inflammation-triggering substance called histamine in the process. Apples may help undo the damage. According to a 2016 study published in the journal Molecules, apples are packed with quercetin, an antioxidant that calms allergy-related inflammation (onions, broccoli and peppers are also top sources). Why not stash a few bags of Bare Baked Crunchy Apple Chips in your desk drawer or car? They don't bruise or spoil easily (less food waste!), and they have a shockingly short ingredient list—just apples or apples spiced with a hint of anti-inflammatory cinnamon. A generous 20-bag variety pack goes for about $20.

Yogurt Pouches

Don't let the package fool you. Stonyfield Farm's squeezable little yogurt pouches aren't just clever snacks for kids! They're naturally flavored with anti-inflammatory powerhouses like beets, strawberries and spinach. And each pouch contains a reasonable 4 grams of added sugar, plus 5 grams of satisfying protein. Not bad for about $1.25 per serving (roughly $20 per 16-pouch box). What about those rumors that dairy can cause inflammation, versus tamp it down? Not so, says a 2021 study published in the journal Nutrients. Of 1,753 volunteers studied, those who had about ¼ cup of yogurt daily experienced less inflammation than people who didn't eat yogurt (and incidentally, milk and cheese had no inflammatory impact one way or the other).

Baked Pea Snacks

When your mom told you to eat your peas, she probably had no idea they were loaded with disease-fighting phenolic compounds, per a 2023 review published in Foods. These antioxidants multitask to quash inflammation that may snowball into cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer's and more, according to a 2021 Molecules study. Get your fix with Calbee Harvest Snaps Baked Green Pea Snacks. They're an easy way to rack up a serving of veggies, no cooking required. Plus, you'll net other veggie benefits like 4 grams of digestion-supporting fiber and 200 milligrams of blood-pressure-lowering potassium per 1-ounce serving. So go ahead and grab a big 20-serving bag. It's only about $10.

Multi-Grain and Seed Crackers

No one has to tell you that whole-grain crackers are a great way to sneak in some extra fiber. But that's just the beginning. According to a 2019 meta-analysis of 13 studies published in the Journal of the American College of Clinical Nutrition, people who eat more whole grains have less inflammation body-wide. If you want to take your cracker habit to the next level, grab a box of Crunchmaster 6-Seed Multi-Grain Crackers (about $13 for a 28-ounce package). In addition to whole grains like brown rice and millet, they're packed with inflammation-quelling flax, quinoa, sesame and chia seeds.

Mini Hummus Cups

Hummus is more than just creamy and delicious. Because it's made from chickpeas, it also does great things for your gut. According to a 2020 study published in the journal Nutrients, chickpeas deliver a potent cocktail of saponins, peptides and phenolic compounds, plus fiber that work synergistically to stomp out inflammation that can lead to conditions like colon cancer. Why not get your fix with Costco's KirklandSignature Organic Hummus cups? In addition to loads of antioxidants, you'll gain 3 grams of fiber plus 4 grams of plant protein. And at roughly $9 per 20-cup package, they're a bargain. I like to pair them with a handful of Crunchmaster Crackers or organic peeled baby carrots for scooping.

Seaweed Snacks

Omega-3 fats are like nature's antidepressants, taming depression-related brain inflammation, per a 2022 Frontiers in Psychiatry study. While you could get all the omega-3s you need from a couple of weekly servings of fatty fish, that's not happening for most of us. The good news is seaweed snacks can give you a boost. These crispy, savory, individually wrapped bites are made from omega-3-rich marine microalgae, which provides anti-inflammatory benefits per 2023 research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. So toss a box of Kimnori's Organic Sea Salt Seaweed Snacks into your cart ($9.35 for a 24-pack). Bonus: They're USDA organic certified and Non-GMO verified.

Chocolate Covered Figs

Finding a chocolaty snack that isn't swimming in inflammation-promoting added sugars can seem nearly impossible. So, imagine my joy when I stumbled upon That's It's Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles (roughly $14 per 20-oz. bag). I don't know how they do it, but each three-truffle serving contains only 1 gram of added sugar. If that weren't enough, a 2020 Scientific Reports study reveals that figs may improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, thanks to an inflammation-combating substance called abscisic acid. Now that's sweet!