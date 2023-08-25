The 4 Best High-Fiber Fruits for Weight Loss, According to a Gastroenterologist

“Eating a high-fiber diet doesn’t have to be boring.”

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Published on August 25, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
a photo of the Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats
Gastroenterologist Dr. Will Bulsiewicz is a big fan of fruit, and we can't blame him. Fruit is packed with fiber, which can help support your gut health, heart health and decrease risk of certain cancers.

"Eating a high-fiber diet doesn't have to be boring," Bulsiewicz said in his recent Instagram reel. "It can be spectacular and delicious."

And while there's a common misconception that fruit causes weight gain, Bulsiewicz has been adamant on social media to prove the opposite. He says that fruit can help you lose weight, if that is your goal. Dr. B's favorite fruits are also a good source of fiber, making them ideal for healthy digestion and weight loss.

Which fruits does Bulsiewicz want you to start eating? Here are his top 4 picks for flavor, nutrients and health benefits. Here's the completed list—plus recipes to incorporate these fruits into your daily eating habits.

1. Raspberries

Bulsiewicz recommended raspberries as his top fruit for gut health, so it's not surprising that the red berries are making another appearance here.

"I'm going to devour this entire thing," Bulsiewicz said while opening a container of raspberries. "High in fiber, eight grams of fiber per cup of raspberries."

Raspberries are great for their fiber, and because they're rich in vitamin C, they can help support healthy skin. Their bright sweetness makes them perfect to snack on alone, or you can use them to top off your oatmeal or smoothie bowl.

2. Figs

Figs are often forgotten about, but as they're currently in season, it's the perfect time to enjoy the fiber-packed fruit.

"Every single fig has one to two grams of fiber," Bulsiewicz raved. "Figs are fig-ing amazing!"

Plus, figs are a good source of calcium and magnesium, so they're ideal for helping keep your bones strong and healthy. Make the most of fig season with these healthy recipes that include options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert starring the nutritious produce.

3. Avocados

"I don't care what anyone says: they're actually a fruit," Bulsiewicz said before we were able to question him. "Believe it or not, they are a single seed berry, which is very strange." You're telling us!

There are 10 grams of fiber in a medium-sized avocado, according to Bulsiewicz. So not only can its fiber-rich qualities help assist with weight loss and promote healthy gut function, but avocado contains the compound lutein (according to a 2020 study in the International Journal of Psychophysiology), which can help support your brain.

Whether you want to spread it on toast or add it to your end-of-summer salad, there are so many ways to appreciate the nourishing fruit.

4. Green Kiwis

Next time you find fuzzy kiwis in the produce section, be sure to add a few to your cart.

"Two green kiwis have about five grams of fiber, but it is so much more than five grams of fiber," the gastroenterologist stated. "This fiber absorbs water, and it helps to propel things through your intestines, which is why they have been clinically shown to improve constipation and improve gut symptoms. Green kiwis are amazing. Eat two a day."

This 2018 study in the European Journal of Nutrition backs up Bulsiewicz's claims, as kiwifruit was suggested to help with constipation. Try out kiwi in these Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa, or you can sweeten it up with this Chocolate-Pistachio Kiwi dessert.

Up next: Dried vs. Fresh Fruit: Which One Is Healthier?

