Why Do Baby Carrots Look So Different from Regular Carrots?

If you, like me, were a child before the 1980s, you will likely remember that baby carrots, the nearly ubiquitous healthy snack of choice for today's children and the cornerstone of every modern crudité platter, did not exist. Let's be clear, carrots did not, back in the dark days of the 1970s, simply spring full-grown from the soil. There were still tiny carrots to be found. But they were exclusive to nouvelle cuisine menus—petite hand-carved little vegetables, often with just a hint of their green stems still present to show that they had been plucked whole from the ground in all their miniscule perfection to be a Lilliputian accompaniment to what was likely to be an equally meager serving of whatever protein they were supporting. Ah, the fine dining of my youth, where you spent the equivalent of a week's groceries on a large white plate of food that would not sustain a hamster, and you likely would make a PB&J within moments of arriving home.

Turns Out, Baby Carrots Are Not Babies at All

But I digress. Because those immature wee carrots are not what we are talking about when we talk about "baby carrots." Because the baby carrots that fill today's produce aisles are not actually babies at all. In fact, a high percentage of them are actually made with older carrots, but "elderly carrots" did not track well in the focus groups. So, what is the deal with all these "baby carrots"?

Who Invented the Baby Carrot?

Farmer Mike Yurosek in California is widely credited with inventing the baby carrot in the early 1980s. Not the ACTUAL baby carrot—Mother Nature did that—but the "baby carrots" we see marketed today. Yurosek noticed that a lot of his carrot crop was less than conventionally attractive by carrot standards. Still tasty and nutritious, but not exactly lookers. Which made them not really useful for commercial applications. No one is out shopping for the "good personality" carrots on the dinner table. But not wanting to waste perfectly good, if slightly misshapen, carrots, he had an idea. He started peeling the waste carrots, cutting them into 2-inch lengths, and shaping them into chunks with gently rounded edges. And the "baby" carrot was born. Its shape is so different from a full-size carrot because it's actually just a piece of a carrot.

And once launched, these little stout crunchy kids were an instant hit. By the late 1980s, carrot consumption was up significantly, thanks in large part to the baby carrot, since they require no real prep, making them great for both raw and cooked applications. Fast healthy snacking, quick dinner side dish, best pal to hummus and onion dip alike. These days it's estimated that the majority of carrot sales are in "baby" form.

Why Do Baby Carrots Sometimes Taste So Different from Regular Carrots?

But, while we know they are convenient, they are also more expensive, and sometimes seem to taste much different than regular carrots. Why is that? For one, these days, with all the demand, there aren't really enough weird-looking carrots to fill the need. So baby carrots are also often made with older carrots. As carrots age, the natural sugars turn to starch, which is why you might find that baby carrots frequently seem to taste a little less sweet. The peeling and washing process also can diminish the flavor a bit and slightly decrease the nutrition, but luckily, they are still great to eat and share similar nutrition benefits to regular carrots.

How to Choose, Store and Use Baby Carrots

When shopping for baby carrots, to get the best of the bunch, look for the latest "best by" date you can find, and see if you can seek out packages where the carrots look deeply orange and wet, but not swimming in liquid or dry-looking.

Store them in their bag in the fridge until you open them. After opening, transfer the carrots to an airtight container or zip-top bag with a damp paper towel and store in the fridge.

Carrots that look dried out or as if they have a whitish exterior are just dehydrated, and they're still perfectly safe as long as they are not moldy, slimy or have an off smell. They are great for pickling or purees. If your carrots get slimy, fuzzy or stinky, though, they have to go.

Bottom Line

The good news is that if you are buying bags of "baby carrots," you know that all of those carrots were actually allowed to reach maturity and fulfill their full potential. They might not have been the carrot homecoming king or queen, but they'll still keep your kids quiet for 10 minutes and deliver that guac to your face with delicious efficiency.