The "Bad" Food That Can Help You Lose Weight, According to a Gastroenterologist

Excess sugar intake is a huge risk factor for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, not all sugar is created equal, and a doctor is here to set the record straight.

Gastroenterologist and cookbook author Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, M.D. recently took to his Instagram to discuss a rumor that has been circulating around the nutrition space.

"There's a common myth on the internet that you should stay away from fruits when you're trying to lose weight," Bulsiewicz writes in the caption of his Instagram post. "What if I told you that the opposite was actually true?"

Read on to find out more about what Bulsiewicz thinks about the sugar in fruit and how he's combating the negative stigma around it.

"I really don't understand why fruit is so controversial," Bulsiewicz exclaimed at the start of the video. "People out there are making the claim that fruit is somehow causing weight gain. This is completely absurd."

Bulsiewicz then goes on to explain how fruit is not causing the body to gain weight—and science backs up this claim.

"We have overwhelming evidence for randomized controlled trials where people increase their fruit consumption and let me tell you what does not happen: weight gain. Let me tell you what does happen in some cases: weight loss." An example of this is shown in a 2020 study published by the National Library of Medicine that shows a connection to weight loss in women with an increased intake of fruits and vegetables.

Because fruit is high in fiber and low in calories, Dr. B is correct in that adding it to your diet can help with weight loss, if that is your goal, and it can help you maintain a healthy weight. Consuming the natural sugar in fruit is not the same as consuming added sugar in ultra processed foods because natural sugar foods also provide a ton of nutritional value. Fruit, for example, can help improve your gut health, heart health and decrease cancer risk because of its fiber-packed qualities.

"I say stop running away from fruit and start running towards it. It is amazing, and there are so many great choices like this delicious peach for you to enjoy," he said while holding up the peach in his hand. We agree!

