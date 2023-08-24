Valerie Bertinelli Just Shared a Yummy 4-Ingredient Anti-Inflammatory Dessert

If there's anyone we trust to give us a classic recipe that they've been enjoying for years, it's Valerie Bertinelli. We loved her favorite old-fashioned snack, and now the actor and Food Network host has another simple recipe to share.

In a recent Instagram post, Bertinelli shared an easy dessert that only takes four ingredients to make. It's customizable, tasty and may even help reduce inflammation. Here's what she had to say about her go-to cold dessert.

"I made chia pudding for my treat for the day," Bertinelli said at the start of her Instagram reel. "And it's really easy: you take 2 tablespoons of chia seeds and a half a cup of liquid."

Chia seeds have so many health benefits, as they can help reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol and can help promote weight loss, if that is your goal. Chia pudding is a great way to incorporate the healthy seeds into your diet in a delicious way.

Plus, the liquid that Bertinelli added was Core Power's Strawberry Banana High-Protein Shake. We named Core Power as our favorite protein shake on the market in EatingWell's protein shake taste test, so we definitely approve of this option!

"I stirred it up, put it in the fridge, let it sit for about four hours," Bertinelli explained. "Overnight's better, but I forgot to make it last night. And then I put a little bit of vanilla yogurt on top and some fresh blackberries."

Topping off the pudding with blackberries and yogurt adds an extra anti-inflammatory punch to this recipe. Adding these foods into your eating pattern can contribute to reducing inflammation, and combat symptoms like joint stiffness, mental fog and digestive issues.

That's all it takes! Just four ingredients for a fruity and satisfying bite. Bertinelli's recipe is very similar to our own chia pudding formula that we absolutely swear by. It's completely customizable and so easy to make ahead of time.

It's so nutritious that you could actually eat it for breakfast and be fueled to take on the rest of the morning. Recipes like our Chai Chia Pudding and Berry-Orange Chia Pudding are perfect for adding to your morning routine.

P.S. to Valerie: Since you mentioned that you're looking for low-sugar yogurt recommendations in your video, check out these editor-loved plant-based yogurts that have no more than 4 grams of added sugar per serving.

