Hailey Bieber Shared Justin's Favorite Smoothie Recipe—Here's What a Dietitian Thinks

I'm always intrigued by celebrity food posts on social media. They tend to be either pretty relatable or completely ridiculous. Either way, it seems that I'm not the only one who's following along. Case in point: Hailey Bieber's recent share of husband Justin's favorite smoothie has over 3.5 million views and 375 thousand likes on TikTok. So, what's so special about this smoothie? I asked my dietitian colleagues to weigh in with their thoughts.

It's filled with fruit.

My colleagues all appreciate that this smoothie includes a variety of fruits. The banana, blueberries and raspberries supply an array of nutrients that support good health, says Lauren Manaker, M.S., RDN, a registered dietitian based in Charleston, South Carolina. "This is especially important considering most Americans are not meeting the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables every day." L.A.-based registered dietitian, Stephanie Mendez, RDN, CPT, RYT, adds that these fruits also promote gut microbiota diversity, which can have long-term health benefits including supporting the immune system and fighting inflammation.

It packs on the protein.

A good smoothie should be nourishing and satisfying, that's why smoothie recipes should ideally include one or two sources of protein like Greek yogurt, nut butter, milk or protein powder. Protein powders and supplements are easy additions to amp up the protein and satiety of your smoothie, but dietitians agree that relying heavily on them may not be the way to go. These products can be tricky to navigate. Most supplements are unregulated so it can be hard to know what they actually contain, others have lots of added sugars and they can also be expensive. Instead, try to prioritize whole food sources of protein whenever possible, whether they're fresh, canned, dried or frozen. Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, author of the Superfood Swap, recommends adding plain kefir, Greek yogurt or even cottage cheese as a whole food protein source for your smoothies. These foods also come with other nutrients and fiber that work together for added health benefits.

It's good, but could use some tweaks.

Overall, my colleagues liked this smoothie. They appreciated the variety of fruit and that it supplied adequate protein, but they did see some opportunities for improvement. Beyond swapping whole-food protein sources over powder, Blatner also recommends adding a handful of spinach, kale or even cauliflower for another serving of vegetables in your day. Smoothies are also an opportunity to add nutrition "boosters," she says, like sources of fiber, omega-3s, antioxidants and more. Blatner suggests trying ingredients "like flax or chia seeds, rolled oats, matcha or cacao powder."

"You don't have to break the bank in order to make a delicious and nutrient-dense smoothie," says Mendez. "Greek yogurt (which has 17 grams of protein per container on average) and nut butter (which has 3 to 4 grams of protein per tablespoon) can be easy swaps to reach the same protein goals without the price tag of expensive protein powders and shakes."

The bottom line

If you want and have the ingredients, give Bieber's smoothie a try, but feel free to stray a bit from the recipe to increase its nutrition and save some money! It's fun to look to celebrities for ideas and inspiration, but it's important to remember not to rely on them for evidence-backed health and nutrition advice. If you need advice when it comes to food and nutrition, seek the help of a registered dietitian who can help you find a way to meet your goals that aligns with your lifestyle and preferences.