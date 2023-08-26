7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Insulin Resistance, Created by a Dietitian

According to the CDC, insulin resistance occurs when your body doesn't respond to insulin as it should. While insulin resistance is not the same as diabetes, it can be a precursor to type 2 diabetes, so it's important to address it early on.

Normally, food is digested into glucose (sugar), then the glucose in your blood stimulates the pancreas to release insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps the glucose from your blood absorb into your muscle, fat and liver cells for later use. But if your body cells don't respond properly to insulin, your cells won't take up glucose from the blood. As a result, your pancreas produces more insulin to try to continue moving glucose into your cells, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). And that's when insulin resistance may occur. Without insulin shuttling the glucose into your cells, your blood sugar will stay high, increasing your risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

However, prediabetes and type 2 diabetes are not the only conditions associated with insulin resistance. According to StatPearls, having insulin resistance may also increase your risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, metabolic syndrome and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

But there is good news. According to the NIDDK, research has shown that there are several things you can do to reduce insulin resistance, including weight loss, increased exercise and dietary changes.

In this meal plan for insulin resistance, we focus on incorporating lean proteins and complex carbohydrates while limiting the saturated fat and sodium intake. Additionally, since consuming added sugar in excess has been shown to increase the risk of insulin resistance, we're skipping them in this meal plan. Added sugars are sugars that are not naturally occurring, such as those found in fruit and dairy, and instead are added to food. These include but are not limited to, high-fructose corn syrup, honey, maple syrup, granulated sugar and brown sugar.

We've set the calorie level at 1,500 per day, a level where most people lose weight since, according to a 2022 study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, weight loss may help improve blood sugar levels. There are also modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your calorie needs, hunger levels and blood sugar readings.

Insulin Resistance-Friendly Foods to Focus On

Vegetables, especially those higher in fiber, such as Brussels sprouts, beets, collards and artichokes

Starchy vegetables, such as winter squash, corn, sweet potatoes and potatoes

Lean protein, such as fish, chicken, turkey, beef and pork

Fatty fish rich in omega-3s, such as salmon, mackerel and tuna

Fruits, especially fruits with skin (higher in fiber) like berries, apples and pears

Whole grains like oatmeal, quinoa, fonio and farro

Lentils and Beans

Nuts and Seeds

Plant-based oils like olive and avocado

Probiotic-rich dairy products, such as Greek-style yogurt

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

Meal prepping at the beginning of the plan makes it easier for you to follow the meal plan throughout the week.

Make Vegetable Weight Loss Soup for lunch on days 1 through 3 Prepare Homemade Trail Mix for snacks on days 1, 5 and 6. Whip up Dill Pickle Dip for snacks on days 2 through 4.

Day 1

Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

Breakfast (280 Calories)

1 serving 2-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

3/4 cup raspberries

1/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 medium apple

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Vegetable Weight Loss Soup

1 slice whole-wheat baguette

P.M. Snack (150 calories)

1 serving Homemade Trail Mix

Dinner (437 calories)

1 serving Lemon-Garlic Grilled Cod

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

1 cup steamed green beans

Evening Snack (84 calories)

1 serving Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 69 g protein, 181 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 61 g fat, 1,436 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to ½ apple and omit peanut butter and P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase to 2 Tbsp. peanut butter at A.M. snack, 2 slices of baguette at lunch and 1 cup brown rice at dinner.

Day 2

Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman

Breakfast (367 Calories)

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving Vegetable Weight Loss Soup

1 slice whole-wheat baguette

P.M. Snack (108 calories)

1 serving Dill Pickle Dip

1 cup sliced cucumbers

Dinner (486 calories)

1 serving Sesame Peanut Noodles with Chicken & Zucchini

Evening Snack (73 calories)

1 serving Tart Cherry Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 77 g protein, 176 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 62 g fat, 2,192 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit all snacks.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add ¼ cup unsalted, roasted almonds to A.M. snack, increase to 2 servings baguette at lunch, and add ¼ cup baby carrots and 3 Tbsp. cashews to P.M. snack.

Day 3

Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Breakfast (403 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter Banana English Muffin

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (174 calories)

1 cup plain kefir

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (280 calories)

1 serving Vegetable Weight Loss Soup

1/4 cup white beans

Add the white beans to the soup.

Afternoon Snack (138 calories)

1 serving Dill Pickle Dip

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

Dinner (504 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 76 g protein, 180 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,752 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, ¼ cup unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, increase to ½ cup beans at lunch, and add 2 Tbsp. cashews to P.M. snack.

Day 4

photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall

Breakfast (354 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blueberries

1 tablespoon chia seeds

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (158 calories)

1 banana

1 1/2 teaspoons peanut butter

Lunch (504 calories)

1 serving leftover Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli

P.M. Snack (172 calories)

1 serving Dill Pickle Dip

1 cup baby carrots

Dinner (318 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 101 g protein, 121 g carbohydrate, 26 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,890 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit walnuts at breakfast, peanut butter at A.M. snack and omit P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 2 scrambled eggs to breakfast, increase to 2 Tbsp. peanut butter at A.M. snack and add 2 cups mixed greens with 1 serving Balsamic Vinaigrette and 1 ½ Tbsp. sunflower seeds to dinner.

Day 5

Breakfast (340 calories)

1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

2 clementines

A.M. Snack (127 calories)

1 low-sodium, reduced-fat mozzarella string cheese

10 unsalted roasted almonds

Lunch (296 calories)

P.M. Snack (150 calories)

1 serving Homemade Trail Mix

Dinner (317 calories)

1 serving Rainbow Chard Spanish Tortilla

2 cups arugula tossed with 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 ½ teaspoons red-wine vinegar, a pinch of salt, and 1 teaspoon unsalted sunflower seeds

Evening Snack (269 calories)

1 serving Piña Colada Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 60 g protein, 120 g carbohydrate, 24 g fiber, 24 g fat, 1,547 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit 1 clementine at breakfast and evening snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 22 almonds at A.M. snack, add ½ whole-wheat pita to lunch, increase to 2 servings trail mix at P.M. snack and add 3 oz. cooked chicken to dinner.

Day 6

Breakfast (347 calories)

1 serving Creamy Strawberry Smoothie

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 tablespoon chia seeds

Add almond butter and chia seeds to the smoothie.

A.M. Snack (149 calories)

2/3 cup low-sodium, low-fat cottage cheese

1/2 cup diced pineapple

Lunch (334 calories)

1 serving Black Bean Avocado Wrap

Afternoon Snack (150 calories)

1 serving Homemade Trail Mix

Dinner (486 calories)

1 serving Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash

1 cup white beans

Stir white beans into the spaghetti squash.

Evening Snack (39 calories)

1 serving Strawberry & Chocolate Frozen Yogurt Bark

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 94 g protein, 150 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 63 g fat, 1,722 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, increase to 1 cup cottage cheese and add ¼ cup pistachios to A.M. snack, and increase to 2 servings trail mix at P.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (196 calories)

1 serving Scrambled Egg with Tofu

1 peach

A.M. Snack (227 calories)

1 medium apple

3 tablespoons pistachios

Lunch (324 calories)

1 serving Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens

P.M. Snack (182 calories)

1/3 cup hummus

1 cup sliced cucumbers

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

Dinner (508 calories)

1 serving Pork Chops with Creamy Mustard Sauce

2 cups mixed greens with 1 tablespoon Balsamic Vinaigrette and 4 teaspoons sunflower seeds

Evening Snack (70 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 85 g protein, 110 g carbohydrate, 26 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,497 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and evening snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, add ½ whole-wheat pita to lunch, increase to 3/4 cup hummus at P.M. snack, and increase to 2 servings at evening snack.