Coco Gauff Shares Her Go-To Sneakers, Favorite Snacks and #1 Way to Stay Hydrated (Exclusive)

As the U.S. Open Tennis Championships are in full swing, fans are tuned in to watch the sport's top stars competing on the New York courts over the next two weeks. One of those rising stars is Coco Gauff, and after her stellar performance in Cincinnati last weekend—being the youngest tennis player to win the WTA 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open—we're ready to be amazed.

During the U.S. Open, Gauff is teaming up with Barilla for their Serving Love campaign, where the pasta company is offering a giveaway for $100 grocery delivery vouchers and one person will win free groceries for a year. Tennis fans can enter now through August 30 for a chance to win. Plus, alongside the giveaway, Barilla just launched Chickpea and Red Lentil Pastas that are made only from chickpeas or red lentils and no other additives, like gums.

Because of this partnership, we were given the incredible opportunity to talk to Gauff and learn all about her day-to-day. Here's what the athlete eats on the day of a match, snacks she always has on hand and her favorite way to stay hydrated.

EatingWell: Let's talk more about your partnership with Barilla! What can you tell us about the partnership and giveaway?

Gauff: I started with Barilla in 2019, and I've always eaten pasta before matches so that was the perfect partnership. We've been buying Barilla long before I had the opportunity to have this partnership. With the new program, it's starting in the U.S. Open, and the name of the campaign is Serving Love. While I'm 'serving love' on the court, they'll be serving love off the court by giving away pasta. Their campaign is about their new chickpea and red lentil pasta, so I'm super excited to be a part of that. I think it's a cool campaign that's really needed, especially in a world with so many people needing food and needing the resources, so I'm really happy that Barilla chose me to lead this campaign.

EatingWell: What's your favorite way to enjoy a bowl of pasta?

Gauff: My favorite pasta is cacio e pepe, I love that one. And spaghetti carbonara is another favorite. Pesto is another favorite! But pre-match, I actually eat it with tomato sauce. Just regular, plain tomato sauce with chicken and spinach. Honestly, it's my least favorite out of the four that I mentioned, but I think it's the best and easiest for me to digest before the match, so I just never change it.

EatingWell: On the day of a big match, what does your day of eating look like? What do you like to eat or drink beforehand, how do you like to stay hydrated during, and what do you eat post-match?

Gauff: Breakfast is honestly my least favorite meal of the day, unless it's brunch later in the day. I don't really get hungry in the morning, but because I am an athlete, I force myself to eat. So usually it's something light, either eggs and some toast—I love almond butter toast—or a fruit bowl. Something pretty light because the way the matches are, I usually play around 2 or 3 o' clock in the afternoon, so I try to eat lunch at 1. I don't like to eat breakfast that early, I usually eat breakfast around 11, so there's not really that much time in between. For lunch, I eat pasta, even when I'm not playing matches, I even eat it before practice. I think it's just the easiest for me to get all the carbs and protein that I need for practice or match, whatever I'm doing that day. And then at night, dinner is always a versatile meal for me, so it really depends on what I'm feeling that day or what restaurant we're going to.

For hydration throughout the day, on court and throughout the day, I try to drink a lot of Pedialyte. I think it's the best to help stay hydrated. And water, just plain old water as well. My favorite juice is pineapple juice, so sometimes I'll sneak some of that in.

EatingWell: Any snacks that you always have on hand?

Gauff: I love protein bars. When I'm playing, those are really good. For more of the guilty pleasure side, I love potato chips. Any type of potato chips; sour cream and onion or barbecue. I really love banana chips and apple crisps, those are another thing. Last year, I discovered seaweed chips, so I really enjoy that. Any chips I get into. I love chocolate, I love Kit-Kats, I love Twix. I can't eat the chips and the chocolate as much, but when it's an off day, 100% you'll see me snacking on something like that.

EatingWell: What does your shoe collection look like? Are there any standouts that you like to wear on or off the court?

Gauff: I have a lot of sneakers, a lot of shoes. I'm with New Balance, so they're all New Balance, and I get lucky. New Balance is popping right now, so I get all the stuff before they release. Right now, my favorite to wear off court is the 650s and on court, I got lucky enough to get my own shoe with New Balance that I'm wearing right now! As I'm talking to you, I'm wearing my shoe with them, it's the CG1s. But off court, definitely the 650s or 550s. I know those are the most popular shoes to say, but they're so classic.

To buy: New Balance 650, $89.99 (was $129.99), newbalance.com

To buy: New Balance Coco CG1, $169.99, newbalance.com

EatingWell: Any other piece of tennis or workout gear that you're especially loving right now?

Gauff: I would say lately, it has been skirts. It's so weird to see tennis skirts trending because it's something I've been wearing on court for so long, and seeing people wear it off court is really cool for me. So yeah, I think skirts and the bags—not so much like a tennis bag, we call it a tote or a duffel bag. Those are my go-to for traveling in the airport other than backpacks. When I want to feel a little bit cuter, I love a nice tote bag.

EatingWell: What does "eating well" mean to you?

Gauff: For me, I'm the type of person that likes to eat whatever I feel in the moment. I wouldn't say "eating well" means eating healthy all the time. I think for me, it's what makes you feel good in that moment and what's going to make you feel good overall. Obviously eating healthier will make you feel good overall, but you also have to think about the emotional side of things. And I think for me, food has been a way for me to emotionally heal in certain ways. After a bad day, there's nothing better than treating yourself to a good meal, and that can really change your perspective on the day. So I think for me, eating well is just eating what you feel in the moment and what's going to make you feel good, physically, mentally and emotionally.

