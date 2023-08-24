Why Do Raspberries Come in Such a Small Pack?

We live in an age of super-sized everything, especially when it comes to food packaging. But in your local produce department, there's a fruit that comes packaged in a container so small, it might as well be a bauble from Tiffany & Co. Yep, we're talking about raspberries, those beautiful, healthy berries that come in a teeny-tiny clamshell lined with an absorbent pad to protect them from the harsh realities of life in the grocery store.

As you're picking up pints of strawberries and blueberries, you might wonder why raspberries usually can be purchased only in a petite 6-ounce container. While some grocery stores may offer a 12-ounce package, most sell just this "fun size" for your raspberry-eating enjoyment. Ditto at the farmers' market—raspberries tend to come in a tiny cardboard or plastic container.

Why Raspberries Must Be Packed with Such Care

You can better understand this mystery of the tiny package by taking a closer look the next time you indulge in the pricey-but-worth-it berry. While strawberries and blueberries have flesh all the way through, raspberries are completely hollow. The raspberry is called an aggregate fruit, because it's made up of tiny bits of juicy pulp around single central seeds, known collectively as drupelets. Each single 3- to 5-gram raspberry contains about 100 individual drupelets.

"A raspberry is one of the most delicate fruits out there, so they have to be packaged very carefully," says Robert Schueller, produce expert at Melissa's Produce. "You can't stack them, and you need to allow space for air in each package, too." Schueller notes that growers will pick the berries before they become too soft, then package and ship them for the journey to a retail market. Because they're so soft, even when a little unripe, they need space and protection for the road ahead.

How to Choose Raspberries

When buying raspberries, inspect the package for any crushed berries. Pick up the package and inspect all sides. For raspberries in plastic clamshells, see if there is any staining on the pad that lines the container. For berries in cardboard, look for dampness or stains on the bottom of the container.

How to Store Raspberries to Keep Them Safe and Fresh

When they finally make their way to your kitchen, raspberries need a little extra TLC. First, says Schueller, they should only be washed right before you plan to eat them. "If you need to wait before serving, put them in the fridge in their packaging," he says. The cold environment, he explains, will put your berries into what he describes as a "fruit coma" and stave off the appearance of mold on the dainty morsels.

"Once in the fridge, they won't continue to ripen, because the cold stops that," he says. "The fridge is a human-made preservation device." One note: Schueller isn't a fan of produce drawers and crispers, because he feels they encourage overcrowding. "If you're only using those drawers, I think that can limit your produce selection. I suggest using all the shelves for your fruits and vegetables."

How to Wash, Prep and Serve Raspberries

When you're ready to enjoy your raspberries, you'll need to wash them—gently—just before eating. The most effective way to do this is put the berries in a colander, then dip the colander into a larger bowl of cold water.

Don't skip the washing step, Schueller says. "All fruits have a naturally protective coating that can sometimes look like a white powdery layer," he explains. "You might notice it especially on dark fruits like grapes." Called bloom, this powder is really teeny-tiny scales of wax that help preserve the fruit and reduce evaporation, and a rinse in water will remove it. Gently washing will also help remove any dirt, debris, sprays or bugs that might have found their way onto your berries.

To dry, place the raspberries on a baking sheet or shallow bowl lined with a clean cotton towel. You can dab them a bit, but be careful to avoid crushing them.

The Bottom Line

Now that you know why raspberries are so carefully packaged, you'll be able to appreciate them even more—hollow centers, drupelets and all. And with your newfound knowledge of how to take care of these delicate berries, you might even be able to extend the amount of time you can spend enjoying them.